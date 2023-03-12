Why Are 5-7 Modest Servings of Fruits Recommended Each Day To Shed Extra Weight?

Even for the most motivated person, losing weight can be extremely difficult. Maintaining an appropriate weight is even more daunting, especially as a person ages. While consuming a diet rich in fruits and vegetables has been linked to a lower risk of a wide range of severe diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular disease, there has been a constant debate between scientists and nutrition experts about whether including 5 to 7 servings of fruits and vegetables a day is optimal to shed extra weight.

Energy Density and Volume

“Calories per unit of weight or volume are abundant in foods with a high energy density such as cream cheese, fatty fish, or mutton. Comparatively, low-energy density foods which include healthy fruits and vegetables have very low calories per gram. This is because foods with more water and fibre have a higher volume and a lower energy density than those with more fat. Fruits and vegetables are low in calories and energy density and high in water and fibre, therefore beneficial for those who intend to reduce weight,” says Dr Preet Pal Thakur, co-founder Glamyo Health.

Fruits and Vegetables: Part of a Well-Balanced Diet

There are numerous approaches to losing or maintaining a healthy weight. Having more fruits and vegetables along with whole grains and lean meats, nuts, and beans is a safe and healthy one. “Consuming more fruits and vegetables not only helps lose weight but they are also packed with antioxidants and other valuable plant compounds that help fight free radicals that harm cells. Besides that, antioxidant-rich diets are frequently associated with slower ageing and a lower risk of disease,” adds Dr Thakur. Moreover, fruits and vegetables also contain essential vitamins and minerals, fibre and other substances that promote longevity.

Advice to Lose Weight

Although many studies indicate no direct link between fruit and vegetable consumption and weight loss, most of them reveal that significant weight loss can occur when the advice to increase fruit and vegetable intake is combined with advice to reduce energy intake. “Simply put, dieters must consume fewer calories than they burn. Incorporating fruits and vegetables into an existing diet plan that supplies adequate calories or contains more calories than required can result in weight gain,” opines Dr Thakur. Therefore, fruits and vegetables should be substituted for high-energy-density foods and it’s best to consult a dietician or nutritional expert.

