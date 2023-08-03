Why Are Celebrity Inspired Aesthetic Procedures So Popular? Find Out

There is no denying that Bollywood has an influence on its audience’s lifestyle decisions, fashion preferences, and even desired appearances. Fans have constantly wished to have the immaculate looks of their favorite actors, and cosmetics brands have profited from this desire by capitalizing on it. The popularity of aesthetic operations has expanded dramatically with the development of the internet and increasing transparency from celebrities. Aesthetic medicine offers a wide range of options to improve cosmetic appearances, with non-surgical methods gaining popularity as an alternative to more invasive surgical procedures.

“In the past, Bollywood celebrities were known for seeking fairness treatments. However, rather than changing skin tone, the current fashion is to emphasize natural features. In the industry, procedures like lip fillers and botox have grown widespread, and this has had a big impact on the audience. In order to revitalize their appearance by removing wrinkles, people are turning to anti-aging therapies, which have grown in popularity. Additionally, aesthetic treatments such as laser hair removal and hair transplants have become accessible to the general public,” says Dr Akanksha Singh, founder, PROMED Aesthetics.

Contrary to common misconceptions, well-executed aesthetic procedures deliver natural-looking results. “Numerous celebrities have chosen to undergo these treatments discreetly, and the general public has been increasingly accepting, viewing such procedures as a means to enhance their own natural beauty. The emphasis lies in refining individual features rather than pursuing drastic changes. Apart from addressing concerns like acne, aesthetic treatments have also proven effective in providing actresses with subtle transformations such as temple fillers and treatments to achieve a radiant and dewy look on their faces. These subtle enhancements contribute to their overall appearance, helping them exude a great and confident look,” adds Dr Singh.

Aesthetic procedures offer viable alternatives to traditional cosmetic surgeries. The minimum invasiveness and speedy recovery times of non-surgical techniques have helped them become increasingly popular. “Now, people have the choice to improve their appearance without using major surgical procedures. This accessibility has inspired a wider range of people to seek out aesthetic procedures for attaining their ideal appearance,” states Dr Singh.

The availability and success of aesthetic procedures have positively impacted people’s self-confidence and body image. Feeling comfortable and content with one’s appearance can lead to improved overall well-being and a more positive outlook on life. By addressing perceived flaws or signs of aging, aesthetic treatments empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty and feel more confident in their skin.

Audiences are more interested in aesthetic operations thanks to Bollywood’s impact. These procedures now provide a variety of alternatives for improving and enhancing natural beauty. “Aesthetic treatments are becoming more accessible and appealing to a wider demographic due to the shift towards non-surgical procedures. As the industry continues to evolve, the focus remains on subtle transformations and natural results, helping individuals feel more confident and comfortable in their own skin,” signs off Dr Singh.