Why Are Women Commonly Prone To UTIs And PCOS/ PCOD? Experts Answer

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome/Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOS/PCOD) are two common health issues that affect many women. UTIs occur when bacteria enter the urethra and cause an infection in the urinary tract, while PCOS/PCOD is a hormonal disorder that affects the ovaries and can cause irregular periods, infertility, and other health issues. Women are more prone to these conditions due to their anatomy and hormonal makeup. The female urethra is shorter than the male urethra, making it easier for bacteria to enter the bladder and cause a UTI. Additionally, hormonal imbalances, such as high levels of insulin and androgens, can contribute to the development of PCOS/PCOD.

Dr Jyothi Patil, Senior Consultant - Reproductive Medicine, Obstetrician-Gynaecologist Milann - Fertility & Birthing Hospital, Indiranagar, Bangalore, says, “Women are more prone to UTIs and PCOS/PCOD due to differences in anatomy, hormonal imbalances, and other genetic and lifestyle factors.”

PCOS/PCOD

Dr Malti Madhu, Apollo Fertility, Noida, says, “In PCOD, the ovaries start releasing immature eggs that lead to hormonal imbalances and swollen ovaries, among other symptoms; while in PCOS, in absence of ovulation the ovaries may become cystic and start producing androgens (the male hormone) in excess, exact cause remains elusive.”

In a standard menstrual cycle, the two ovaries will alternately release mature, ready-to-be-fertilized eggs each month. Madhu explains that generally, the ovaries release a limited amount of androgens (male hormones) during the cycle - but in this case, excess androgen production leads to symptoms like:

Excess body hair, including the chest, abdomen , and back (hirsutism)

Weight gain, especially around the belly (abdomen)

Acne or oily skin

Male-pattern baldness or thinning hair

Infertility

Small pieces of excess skin on the neck or armpits (skin tags)

Dark or thick skin patches on the back of the neck, in the armpits, and under the breasts

PCOS, by the nature of the disease, adversely influences the fertility and reproductive health of the affected women; moreover, with its association with other lifestyle diseases, it is also the cause of significant cardiovascular and metabolic morbidity.

Dr Madhu states, “There is no set ‘cure’ as such for PCOD, but one of the best ways to manage is to recognize this problem and by modifying lifestyle. Pharmacological therapy may be required in selected cases, consulting Gynecologists and Endocrinologists in early course of this disease is imperative.”

Urinary Tract Infections

UTIs are caused by bacteria entering the urinary tract, which can lead to inflammation and infection. “The urethra in women is shorter than in men, which means bacteria have a shorter distance to travel to reach the bladder. Additionally, the urethra is located closer to the anus in women, making it easier for bacteria from the gastrointestinal tract to reach the urinary tract,” adds Dr Patil.

PCOS/PCOD is a hormonal disorder that affects the ovaries. Women with PCOS/PCOD have high levels of androgens (male hormones) and insulin, which can lead to irregular periods, cysts on the ovaries, and difficulty getting pregnant. “The exact cause of PCOS/PCOD is unknown, but genetics and lifestyle factors such as diet and exercise can play a role. Women with a family history of PCOS/PCOD are more likely to develop,” signs off Dr Patil.

