Why Do We Feel Low During Monsoon? 9 Effective Ways To Handle Monsoon Blues

If you feel low, lethargic, irritable, lack of concentration or, feel sluggish with day-to-day activities during the rainy season then you might be having ‘Monsoon Blues’. It is a seasonal mood disorder when one feels low and sad due to gloomy and dark weather. Monsoon and its impact on the mood is often ignored. It can affect people a lot; for some, it could be mild, and for people who have a prior history of associated mental illnesses can be stressful. It is prevalent among women and children as compared to men. Dr. Girishchandra, Sr. Consultant, Psychiatry, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore shares tips on how to make monsoon joyful for you.

Dr Girishchandra shares tips on how to bring in vibrancy and positivity this monsoon season:

Wear bright and colourful clothes Step out and get some sunshine, as sunlight it the best source of vitamin D and can modulate mood swings Do not skip daily activities and have an optimistic attitude Stay physically active. Due to rain, if you cannot go out for your regular walks/jogs, sign up for online group fitness classes like Zumba and make workout time more fun. Stay connected with your loved ones in the real world Stay socially active and join community clubs in your locality Eat a balanced meal that is low in fats and eat freshly cooked food At times do pamper yourself and treat yourself with a relaxing massage or your favourite dessert. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and avoiding smoking and alcohol helps.

However, in spite of following all the measures, if you still continue to feel low and see mood swing episodes relapse every season then it needs medical intervention, as if left unattended, it could exacerbate and may lead to depression over a period of time and in some cases, thoughts of self-harm may occur, so do seek medical help. Your physician may suggest a few counseling therapy sessions or prescribe medications at times both depending on the severity of the condition.