Why Does The Moon Sit On Lord Shiva's Head? Know Interesting Mythological Tale
1-MIN READ

Why Does The Moon Sit On Lord Shiva's Head? Know Interesting Mythological Tale

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 20:13 IST

Delhi, India

The devotees of Lord Shiva adore the moon on his head.

The devotees of Lord Shiva adore the moon on his head.

We bring to you an exciting mythological tale of Lord Shiva and the moon on his head.

All those familiar with mythology know that Lord Shiva has a special place in his heart for offerings such as Belpatra, Bhang Dhatura, and Dudh Abhishek, among other things. Each of these things happens to have a story behind its association with the Lord. Another thing worth noticing is that every image of Bholenath has a moon sitting on his head. If the mythology is to be believed, there is a legend behind his association.

We are all familiar with the famous Samudra Manthan between the devatas and rakshasas. As a result of the Manthan, a poison named Halahal was retrieved from the ocean. To protect the world from the harmful effect of Halahal, Lord Shiva consumed the poison himself. The accumulation of the poison in his throat turned the throat blue, giving rise to the name Neelkanth.

As per mythology, Bholenath started getting a fever because of the poison, and to cool him down, gods like Chandra asked him to wear the moon on his head so that his body temperature remained normal. For the unaware, the moon is considered to be extremely cool. Finally, Lord Shiva placed the moon on his head at everyone’s request.

    The devotees of Lord Shiva adore the moon on his head. The moon is considered to be an imperative ornament of Lord Shiva. He is believed to be extremely easy to please. Anyone who prays to him with a pure heart, Mahadev fulfils all their wishes.

    It is further believed that we can please Bholenath by fasting on Mondays and offering prayers as per rituals. According to the mythological beliefs, aside from Jal-Abhishek and Dudh-abhishek, Lord Shankar should be offered Belpatra, Bhang, and Dhatura every Monday.

    first published:May 22, 2023, 20:13 IST
    last updated:May 22, 2023, 20:13 IST