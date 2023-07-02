Why Early Detection Is Critical In Successful Cancer Treatment? Find Out

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, posing a significant global health challenge. According to the National Cancer Registry Programme of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), cancer mortality in India increased from 7,89,202 in 2021 to 8,08,558 in 2022. In the battle against this formidable disease, continuous advancements in research, treatment modalities, and prevention strategies are being made. However, amidst these advancements, one critical factor stands out: early detection. Early detection of cancer considerably increases the chances of effective therapy, long-term survival, and better quality of life. It often results in detection of localized cancer, which opens up more viable treatment options and raises the possibility of a full recovery. Additionally, less strenuous procedures might be used, lessening the strain on the patients’ bodies and minds.

Let’s delve into the significance of early detection in cancer management and shed light on common screening methods that aid in detecting cancer at its nascent stages-

The Importance of Early Detection

For a number of reasons, early detection is the most crucial factor to successful cancer treatment. “First and foremost, early-stage cancer is frequently localized, meaning it has not yet spread to other body parts. This simplifies treatment as the tumor can be removed or eliminated via localized medicines or surgical intervention, perhaps leading to a full recovery. Secondly, earlier diagnosis opens the door to less invasive and aggressive therapy choices. When tumours have spread to other parts of the body in the late stages of cancer, the disease becomes more challenging to treat and often calls for aggressive treatments like chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or a combination of the two. Patients undergoing these therapies can find them emotionally and physically demanding, and there may also be more significant adverse effects. Thus, early cancer detection allows for less aggressive treatments, which improves patient outcomes and quality of life,” says Dr. Kanury V S Rao, Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), PredOmix.

Dr Rao shares some common screening methods

Mammography

Mammography is an important screening method for early identification of breast cancer, which affects women, and to lesser extent, men. This low-dose X-ray scan produces precise images of breast tissue, allowing the detection of suspicious tumors, calcifications, or other abnormalities. Mammograms can detect various types of abnormalities in the breast tissue, and can aid in the timely implementation of appropriate medical interventions and treatments. Women above a specific age, often starting around 40 or 50, are advised to have regular mammograms. According to NCBI, breast cancer mortality is lowered by 40% for women aged 40 to 74 who undergo screening every 1–2 years. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as digital and 3D mammography (tomosynthesis), have increased the accuracy of mammograms in detecting breast cancer in its early stages. Pap Smear

Pap smear, also known as cervical cytology, is an important screening method for the early detection of cervical cancer in women. The primary cause of cervical cancer is persistent infection with high-risk types of human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is a common sexually transmitted infection, and certain strains of the virus can lead to the development of cervical cancer over time. Cells extracted from the cervix during a Pap smear are examined for abnormalities or precancerous changes. This quick and painless method can detect cervical abnormalities before they develop into more serious cancer. By detecting precancerous symptoms, healthcare providers can propose additional actions to prevent the development of cervical cancer, such as colposcopy or biopsy. Regular Pap smears are suggested for women beginning at 21 or when they become sexually active to ensure early detection and timely intervention. Low-Dose Computed Tomography (CT) Scan

Lung cancer screening and early detection are vital components in the fight against this deadly disease. Lung cancer is often diagnosed at advanced stages, which significantly reduces treatment success rates. However, through targeted screening programs, such as low-dose computed tomography (CT) scans for high-risk individuals, early-stage lung cancers can be identified before symptoms manifest. Early detection allows for timely medical intervention and increases the likelihood of successful treatment outcomes. By focusing on high-risk populations, such as long-term smokers and individuals with a family history of lung cancer, healthcare providers can proactively identify potential cases and offer necessary support, leading to improved survival rates and enhanced quality of life for those at risk of or affected by lung cancer. Colonoscopy

Colonoscopy is a common screening procedure that involves inserting a flexible tube with a camera into the colon and rectum. It helps detect colorectal cancer and precancerous polyps. By visually examining the colon, doctors can identify and remove polyps, reducing the risk of cancer development. Colonoscopy is considered the gold standard for colorectal cancer screening and enables early intervention for better treatment outcomes. This screening is recommended for individuals at average risk, starting at age 45 and earlier for those with increased risk factors such as personal/family history of colorectal cancers/ polyps, inherited gene mutations and inflammatory bowel disease. Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Test

One of the most common types of cancer among males is prostate cancer. The PSA test is a popular screening procedure that analyzes blood levels of prostate-specific antigen, a protein generated by the prostate gland. PSA elevated levels often indicate prostate cancer, but they can also be elevated due to other disorders, such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), prostatitis, urinary tract infection, digital rectal exam (DRE), and age-related factors. While the PSA test has been the source of dispute and controversy due to the possibility of false positives and over diagnosis, it remains an essential tool in the early detection of prostate cancer.

Early Detection: A Key to Successful Cancer Treatment

The importance of early detection in cancer treatment cannot be overstated. It allows for less aggressive procedures, increased chances of cure, and enhanced patient quality of life. Individuals can boost their chances of discovering cancer at its earliest and most treatable stage by getting regular screenings customized to specific cancers. Mammographies, Pap smears, PSA tests, colonoscopies, CT scans etc., are some of the most frequent cancer screening methods.