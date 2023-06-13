Why Gender Inclusive Jewellery Is Perfect? Find Out

Gender-inclusive jewellery challenges traditional gender norms and embraces a more inclusive and diverse approach to personal style. This type of jewellery breaks free from the constraints of traditional masculine and feminine designs, offering individuals a broader range of self-expression and allowing them to wear pieces that truly resonate with their identity, regardless of gender.

Jewellery, which has long sat on the line between genders, is a historically genderless accessory that has only been fashioned for a gendered audience in the last few hundred years or so. But fear not, the jewellery brands of today are making their mark with gender neutral creations for all. These are the brands to know now.

Rajasi Jindal, founder, Rajasi Jindal says, “In a world where societal norms often dictate what is considered appropriate for boys and girls, we create designs that challenge these conventions. We firmly believe that jewellery should be an expression of one’s individuality and personality, irrespective of gender.”

Designs should exude a sense of playfulness, elegance, and sophistication, appealing to both boys and girls alike. Cherry Sahni, Creative Head & Director, Diamondtree, says, “We believe that jewellery is a unique form of self-expression; one can represent their identity and individuality by the jewellery they wear. While the concept of gender-inclusive jewellery is not new; we have witnessed a surge in its popularity in the last couple of years, and we believe this trend is here to stay.”

The demand for jewellery that transcends traditional gender norms has increased magnificently and we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement. “The choice of the jewellery that one wants to wear should have no boundaries. Owing to this, at Diamondtree we have an extensive collection of gender-neutral jewellery ranging across categories such as diamond bands, diamond studs, evil eye bracelets, spiritual pendants and more, suitable for all age groups and genders,” adds Sahni.

Our commitment to gender inclusivity is reflected in the materials and motifs we incorporate into our jewellery. “We craft the pieces using hypoallergenic, safe-to-wear gold and silver, ensuring that all children can enjoy our creations without any concerns about allergies or skin sensitivities. Moreover, our designs feature a diverse range of themes, from animals and nature-inspired motifs to geometric shapes and abstract patterns, allowing children to choose what resonates with them personally,” states Jindal.

Parallel up-surging trend is the craze for kids’ jewellery. “Parents no longer wait for kids to hit teenage to deck them up with jewellery, it starts the day they are born with cute nazaria’s toward evil away, followed by jewellery inspired by cartoon characters. It is believed that colours can influence their learning patterns and behaviour. At Diamondtree, we have an exclusive Disney Kids Collection such as Mickey Mouse Earrings, Winnie the Pooh Bracelet, Donald Duck pendant set and more,” opines Sahni.

By embracing gender inclusivity, “we as a brand for children encourage children to express their authentic selves through jewellery, fostering a sense of self-confidence and individuality from an early age. Our designs break free from societal expectations, empowering children to embrace their unique tastes and preferences,” feels Jindal.

Brands should make sure that gender inclusive jewellery goes beyond the boundaries of gender norms, creating a space where every child can explore and enjoy the beauty of jewellery without limitations.