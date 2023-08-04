Why Is Friendship Day Celebrated On 1st Sunday Of August? Know About Its History And Significance

Friendship is the only bond we choose, based on love rather than blood. It is one of the most cherished relationships, creating an unbreakable connection that often becomes our second family. Friends are the ones who understand our unspoken words and are there for us in every happy and sad stage of our lives. National Friendship Day is celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August to dedicate a day to these special bonds.

On this day, people of all ages acknowledge their friends and express gratitude towards one another. While July 30 is commemorated as the UN’s official International Friendship Day; in India, Bangladesh, and several other countries, it is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This year, it will be celebrated on August 6.

In 1930, Joyce Hall, the founder of Hallmark Cards, proposed the idea of Friendship Day on August 2. However, in the United States, the day lost its popularity as people thought it was a marketing gimmick to sell greeting cards. Nonetheless, many Asian nations continued to celebrate it on the same day. The first Friendship Day was celebrated in 1958. Over the years, the significance of this day grew and it became an occasion for people to acknowledge and celebrate the special bond they share with their friends.

In 2011, the United Nations General Assembly officially recognised International Friendship Day. Today, Friendship Day is celebrated worldwide, providing an opportunity for people to express gratitude towards their friends and strengthen the precious bonds of friendship.

Significance of Friendship Day:

The day provides an opportunity to strengthen the bond with our friends. It reminds us that true friends will always celebrate our victories with us and offer a shoulder to lean on during our toughest times. This beautiful relationship knows no restrictions on age, colour, religion or caste. On this Friendship Day, spend time with your friends and make them feel special.