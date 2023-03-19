INTERNATIONAL DAY OF HAPPINESS 2023: International Day of Happiness is celebrated on March 20. This special day was first observed in 2013 by the United Nations General Assembly to recognise the importance of happiness and well-being as universal goals and aspirations for people around the world. The day is a reminder that happiness is a fundamental human right, and that the pursuit of happiness is an essential component of sustainable development.

International Day of Happiness promotes the idea that happiness can be achieved through different means, such as strong social connections, positive mental health, and personal fulfilment. The celebration of this day serves as a call to action for individuals and organizations to focus on improving their own happiness and that of others in their communities. By recognising and prioritising happiness, we can create a more positive and fulfilling world for all.

International Day of Happiness 2023: Theme

This year’s theme for International Day of Happiness is “Be Mindful. Be Grateful. Be Kind.” The official website shared that people can create a happier and kinder world together by adopting simple, daily practices.

International Day of Happiness: History

The International Day of Happiness was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in resolution 66/281 on July 12, 2012. The day, which falls on March 20th each year, acknowledges the importance of happiness and well-being as universal goals for people around the world. The resolution also emphasizes the need for a more balanced and inclusive approach to economic growth that prioritizes sustainable development, poverty eradication, and the happiness and well-being of all individuals.

Bhutan played a significant role in initiating this resolution. The country has long recognized the value of national happiness over national income since the 1970s. In fact, Bhutan adopted Gross National Happiness as a primary goal over Gross National Product. As part of this effort, Bhutan hosted a High-Level Meeting on “Happiness and Well-Being: Defining a New Economic Paradigm" during the sixty-sixth session of the General Assembly. This event emphasized the importance of a holistic approach to development that includes happiness and well-being as essential components.

International Day of Happiness: Significance

The significance of the International Day of Happiness is multi-faceted. It highlights the fact that happiness is not a given and that many people are living with depression or a lack of happiness in their lives. This can have serious effects on individuals and their communities. This is particularly true in a fast-paced and stressful globalized society. By putting happiness in the spotlight, we can encourage individuals to prioritize their well-being and promote positive mental health.

International Day of Happiness also emphasizes the power of a simple smile. Smiling can lead to improved mood and less stress. This positive cycle can create a contagious effect. Even one uplifting message or act spreads happiness to others around the world.

Finally, the day also serves as a reminder of the importance of spreading positivity and happiness. By actively promoting happiness and positivity, individuals can contribute to creating a more joyful and fulfilling world for themselves and others.

