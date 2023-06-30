Why is International Day of Parliamentarism Celebrated? Theme, History and Significance

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PARLIAMENTARISM 2023: Every year, June 30th marks the celebration of the International Day of Parliamentarism, a day dedicated to commemorating the formation of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Parliaments for the Planet.’ The IPU was established with the noble objective of promoting democratic governance, fostering accountability, and encouraging collaboration among national parliaments.

It serves as a crucial institution in advocating for the democratic rights of individuals on a global scale. This occasion also serves as a reminder for parliaments to reflect upon their practices, policies, and initiatives, with the aim of enhancing the relationship between representatives and the citizens they serve.

International Day of Parliamentarism: History

The International Day of Parliamentarism was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018 to acknowledge the importance of parliamentary institutions. This date holds historical importance as it marks the establishment of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in 1889. The IPU was founded through the collaborative efforts of two visionary individuals, William Randal Cremer from England and Frederic Passy from France. Despite their different social backgrounds, both shared a common belief in resolving international conflicts through peaceful negotiation.

Randal and Passy united Members of Parliament from various countries, including Belgium, Denmark, France, Hungary, Italy, Liberia, the United Kingdom, and the USA, in the initial inter-parliamentary meeting held in Paris, France.

International Day of Parliamentarism: Significance

The International Day of Parliamentarism carries great importance as it provides leaders time to assess the developments made by parliaments in promoting transparency, accountability and inclusivity. It also encourages the adoption of new technologies and the participation of women and young parliamentarians. By adopting these principles, parliaments can effectively represent the voices of their citizens and ensure democratic governance.

This year, the International Day of Parliamentarism will mark its 134th anniversary. According to the website, the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) recently launched the campaign ‘Parliaments for the Planet.’

This campaign promotes the idea that climate action should begin within parliaments themselves. It emphasizes the importance of leading by example, encouraging parliaments and parliamentarians to adopt sustainable practices within their institutions before advocating for broader change among the general public. By prioritizing sustainability within their own operations, parliaments can effectively contribute to addressing the challenges of climate change.