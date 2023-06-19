Why is June 19 Celebrated as National Reading Day? History, Significance and Facts About PN Panicker

NATIONAL READING DAY 2023: Reading is an essential activity that not only helps you unwind but learn, focus and hone your communication skills. Before the internet dominion and way before television, people relied on reading as the medium of communication. National Reading Day is observed on P.N. Panicker’s death anniversary and serves as a tribute to his vision, passion, and unwavering commitment to promoting reading as a means of personal and societal growth. It encourages individuals to celebrate the joys of reading, explore the wealth of knowledge available in books, and recognize the transformative power of reading in shaping individuals and communities.

NATIONAL READING DAY: HISTORY & SIGNIFICANCE

National Reading Day originated as a tribute to P.N. Panicker’s contributions to the literacy movement in India. It has since become a widespread celebration of the joy of reading and its educational benefits. P.N. Panicker, often referred to as the father of the library movement in Kerala, passed away on June 19, 1995.

As a way to commemorate his legacy, National Reading Day is observed on his death anniversary. The Ministry of Education in Kerala also observes a reading week known as Vayana Varam from June 19th to 25th.

FACTS ABOUT PN PANICKER

P.N. Panicker was a teacher and the founder of the Sanadana Dharma Library. In 1945, he initiated the Travancore Library Association, which later evolved into the Kerala Granthsala Sangham (KGS). This association comprised 47 local libraries and aimed to promote education at the grassroots level. After the formation of Kerala in 1956, Panicker expanded the KGS network to include approximately 6,000 libraries. Panicker served as the general secretary of KGS until the Kerala government took over the organization in 1977. Under his leadership, KGS received the UNESCO Krupsakaya Award in 1975. Panicker went on to establish the Kerala Association for Non-Formal Education and Development (KANFED), which focused on enhancing literacy rates and education awareness in rural areas.

QUOTES ABOUT READING