Why is National Selfie Day Celebrated on June 21? Tips to Take Selfie Like a Pro

NATIONAL SELFIE DAY 2023: On June 21 each year, we celebrate National Selfie Day, a day dedicated to capturing the ideal self-portrait. It’s a moment to embrace the influence of the selfie trend in our daily lives. With the advent of smartphones and social media, selfies have become an integral part of how we showcase ourselves and interact with others. So, seize this opportunity to honour your individuality and immortalize some unforgettable moments. And if you’re seeking to enhance your selfie skills, here are a few fantastic tips:

Find good lighting

When taking a selfie, natural light is your best buddy. Position yourself towards a window or step outside to bask in a lovely glow. Avoid harsh overhead lighting that creates unflattering shadows. Always remember to face the light rather than having it behind you, as it may result in a dark and unclear selfie. Mind the background

Pay attention to what’s behind you. A clutter-free background or a scenic location can enhance your selfie. Avoid distracting or messy environments that take away from the main focus—you. Experiment with angles

Tilt your head and find your most flattering angle. Play around with different poses and perspectives until you find what works best for you. Don’t be afraid to get creative. Smile naturally

A genuine smile can make your selfie shine. Relax your face, think of something that makes you happy, and let your natural smile radiate. Avoid forced or exaggerated expressions. Framing and composition

Consider the rule of thirds—positioning your face slightly off-centre can create a more visually appealing composition. Experiment with different framing options and see what looks best. Use selfie accessories

Selfie sticks, tripods, or phone stands can be handy tools to keep your phone steady and allow for wider shots. They also give you more flexibility to find the perfect position. Use editing apps

While a little editing can enhance your selfie, be mindful not to overdo it. Use editing apps or filters sparingly to maintain a natural look. Remember, authenticity is key. Express yourself

Selfies are an opportunity to showcase your personality and style. Experiment with different expressions, poses, or props that reflect who you are and what you love.

With these expert tips, you’ll become a selfie pro, leaving your friends in awe of your picture-perfect prowess.