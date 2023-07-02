CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Why Ready-to-Drink Smoothies Are Perfect for Meeting Your Daily Nutrient Requirements

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 06:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Ready-to-drink smoothies are made with real fruit chunks and seeds that enhance the taste and flavour and provide a refreshing burst of natural goodness with every sip

Check out the top 4 reasons why smoothies should be your go-to drink this season

Ready-to-drink smoothies are the ultimate drink anytime, anywhere for keeping you healthy and hydrated while satisfying those hunger pangs. With many reasons to choose from, here are the top 4 reasons why smoothies should be your go-to drink this season:

  1. Bursting with real fruit goodness
    Ready-to-drink smoothies are made with real fruit chunks and seeds that enhance the taste and flavour and provide a refreshing burst of natural goodness with every sip. Experience the joy of your taste buds dancing as you indulge in these delightful fruity ready-to-drink smoothies.
  2. Filled with goodness of milk
    One of the key ingredients that make these smoothies incredibly nutritious is milk. Smoothies rich in milk provide a creamy and luscious texture while adding a wholesome dose of nourishment. It is a fantastic way to enjoy a refreshing beverage that tantalizes your taste buds and contributes to your well-being.
  3. Rich in taste with the goodness of real Milk
    Besides being nutritious, milk also brings in a rich flavour, and when blended into Sunfeast’s smoothies, milk provides a creamy and luscious texture while adding a wholesome dose of nourishment. It’s a fantastic way to enjoy a refreshing beverage that tantalizes your taste buds and contributes to your well-being.
  4. Wholesome ingredients for overall well-being
    The real fruit content in smoothies ensures you receive all-natural goodness and nutritional benefits of fruits. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, ready-to-drink smoothies contribute to overall well-being. Some options, like ITC Sunfeast’s Smoothies, even contain chia or basil seeds, which help balance blood sugar and blood pressure levels. Flavours such as Mango, Strawberry, Litchi, and Peach-Pineapple are the smoothie variants available.
  5. Convenience at your fingertips
    Given the fast-paced nature of modern lifestyles, it’s understandable why consumers gravitate towards convenient beverage options. Ready-to-drink smoothies are readily available in grocery stores or can be conveniently purchased through e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms, allowing consumers to satisfy their craving for a refreshing drink whenever they desire. Additionally, smoothies’ portable and convenient packaging makes them ideal for on-the-go consumption, whether at work, school, during travel, or while engaging in outdoor activities.

So don’t miss out on the opportunity to quench your thirst and enjoy a delightful beverage this summer.

