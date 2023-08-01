Why This Forest In Andhra Pradesh's Srisailam Town Is Special For Tourists, Devotees

The forest area on both sides of the Sakshi Ganapati road, located in the Kurnool and Nandyal districts of Andhra Pradesh, is not just a scenic beauty but also a treasure trove of wild herbs and fruits that have become a special attraction for tourists. Visitors to the Srisaila Mallikarjuna temple in Srisailam, a significant pilgrimage centre for Lord Shiva, get the chance to witness these natural wonders during their journey.

For devotees who embark on the pilgrimage to the revered Srisailam temple, the sight of wild amaranth, saffron nuts, and other herbal wonders along the way adds to the spiritual experience. Many pilgrims make it a point to buy these herbs and fruits, which are known for their medicinal properties and health benefits.

One of the highlights of this region is the Mukka plant, which holds a special significance for the locals. The branches of the Mukka plant are believed to have potent medicinal properties and are sold to pilgrims with the firm belief that by taking the dried bundles home and planting them on their premises, they can keep snakes away. It is a common practice among the locals to tie Mukka plant branches to their shops, as they believe it brings prosperity and wards off negative energies.

The tribal communities living in the forest area play a significant role in selling these natural treasures. They offer a variety of medicinal herbs and plants, and traders purchase amla, nuts, and other wild herbs from them. A box of nuts is priced at Rs. 2,000, and along with the Mukka plant, various fruits such as mangoes, jackfruits, guavas, and papayas are also sold here. Devotees often praise the exceptional taste and quality of these fruits and nuts.

The allure of the Srisailam region doesn’t end with its natural bounty. Ayurvedic products made from the herbs found in the area are also available, providing visitors with an opportunity to experience the therapeutic benefits of these traditional remedies.

Srisailam itself is a must-visit destination in Andhra Pradesh, attracting both tourists and pilgrims alike. Apart from the Srisailam temple, which is a significant spiritual centre, there are several other popular tourist spots in the vicinity. The Srisailam Dam, built over the Krishna River, offers stunning views and serves as an engineering marvel. The Nagarjunsagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers. The Sakshi Ganapati Temple and Siddi Ramappa Kolanu waterfalls are other attractions that add to the charm of the region.