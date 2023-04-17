CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Puthandu 2023Ambedkar Jayanti 2023Bohag Bihu 2023Baisakhi 2023Tamil New Year
Home » Lifestyle » Why Walking Is So Good For Your Overall Well Being
1-MIN READ

Why Walking Is So Good For Your Overall Well Being

Published By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 10:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Incorporating regular walking into your daily routine can be a simple but effective way to improve your overall mental well-being. (Image: Shutterstock)

Incorporating regular walking into your daily routine can be a simple but effective way to improve your overall mental well-being. (Image: Shutterstock)

It is a simple yet very effective way to promote good mental health and a low-impact form of exercise that can be done almost anywhere and at any time.

Today leading a sedentary lifestyle is becoming a significant public health issue sedentary. With this new change, walking becomes all the more essential than ever before. Walking does not only have physical health benefits, but it has a positive impact on mental health as well.

Whether it’s a short walk around the neighbourhood or a longer hike in nature, walking can provide numerous benefits for both the physical and mental well-being of an individual.

Here are 10 benefits of walking on mental health:

  1. Reduces stress: Walking has been shown to reduce levels of cortisol, the hormone that is associated with stress. Taking a walk in nature can be particularly beneficial for reducing stress.
  2. Improves mood: Walking releases endorphins, which are natural mood boosters. It has also been shown to increase levels of serotonin and dopamine, neurotransmitters that are associated with feelings of happiness and well-being.
  3. Reduces anxiety: It helps reduce symptoms of anxiety, including nervousness, restlessness, and tension. It provides a healthy outlet for excess energy and can help to clear the mind.
  4. Boosts self-esteem: Regular walking can improve self-esteem and confidence. Setting and achieving walking goals can provide a sense of accomplishment and improve self-worth.
  5. Improves sleep: Walking can help to regulate sleep patterns and improve the quality of sleep. It can also help to reduce symptoms of sleep disorders, such as insomnia.
  6. Increases concentration: Walking can improve cognitive function, including focus, concentration, and memory. It has also been shown to increase creativity and problem-solving ability.
  7. Provides social connection: It can also turn into a social activity as it can provide an opportunity to connect with others. This can be particularly beneficial for those who feel isolated or lonely.
  8. Reduces symptoms of depression: Walking has been shown to reduce symptoms of depression, including feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and worthlessness. It can also improve overall mood and increase feelings of happiness.

Overall, walking is a powerful tool for improving mental health. Whether done alone or with others, it can provide a range of benefits for mood, stress, anxiety, and cognitive function. Incorporating regular walking into your daily routine can be a simple but effective way to improve your overall mental well-being.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. #Health&Fitness
  2. lifestyle
  3. mental health
  4. walking
first published:April 17, 2023, 10:00 IST
last updated:April 17, 2023, 10:00 IST