Why You Feel Sleepy And Tired During Summers

Summers can be harsh on our health as they drain out most of our energy. It is not new to feel lethargic all day long during summer. Due to this heat, your body is trying hard to maintain the body temperature and because of this extra work, you need more energy to stay fresh.

Due to the heat and long daytime, the melatonin (sleep hormone) gets highly affected making you feel more sleepy and lethargic.

According to research, extreme heat can reduce the level of water in our bodies, making us feel tired. Dehydration is one of the common reasons to feel exhausted. Combat it by consuming sufficient water to maintain the water level of your body. It is better to avoid caffeinated beverages. You can switch to better options like watermelon juice, coconut water, and herbal tea to feel fresh and hydrated.

Your body will experience the negative effects of heat if there is a water deficiency. Hence, medical professionals advise drinking more water during the summer. Sweating helps maintain a healthy body temperature and also keeps the body cool.

On a summer day, eating large meals will only make you lethargic and sluggish. Maintaining a healthy, light gut is crucial. Eat less canned, junk, processed, oily, and sugary food. Instead, choose a more balanced diet that includes lean proteins, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Avoid foods high in carbohydrates during the summer.

Digesting such food takes a lot of time and energy from the body. In addition, it is challenging to keep the body cool in the summer because the digestion of such food takes time. It is also advised to avoid alcohol during the summer, as it dehydrates your body. Rather choose healthy options like salads, juicy fruits, and juicy vegetables to beat the heat. You can opt for seasonal fruits.

Long exposure to the sun must be avoided, as it can cause health issues along with dehydration and draining your energy.