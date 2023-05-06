Why You Must Avoid Consuming Buttermilk With Salt

Buttermilk provides various nutrients, such as protein, calcium, and riboflavin, in a single serving. It has the potential to provide a range of health advantages, such as enhancing bone and oral health, as well as lowering blood pressure. It is rich in calcium and phosphorus, and if it is fortified, it can also be a source of vitamin D. Additionally, full-fat types of buttermilk contain significant amounts of vitamin K2. However, buttermilk may have some negative effects due to its high salt levels and the possibility of causing allergic reactions in certain people. Excessive intake of sodium is linked to a higher chance of developing high blood pressure, especially in those who are sensitive to salt. High blood pressure is known to be a contributing factor to heart disease.

Dr Jitendra Sharma told News18 that most people like to drink buttermilk after a full meal to aid in digestion and relieve problems such as lethargy, fatigue, stomach heaviness, and flatulence. However, it should be noted that adding salt to increase its taste can adversely affect the stomach, according to him.

Know why salt should not be added to buttermilk

Dr Sharma advises against adding salt to buttermilk, as it can have harmful effects on the stomach. The good bacteria in the stomach can be negatively affected by the addition of salt. However, plain buttermilk has many benefits, as it is rich in probiotics and promotes gut health. Like curd, buttermilk and lassi made from curd contain properties that are beneficial to good bacteria. Adding salt to buttermilk reduces the activity and effectiveness of probiotics, which can result in the death of good bacteria in the stomach.

Know who should not consume buttermilk at all

Individuals who have a milk allergy should avoid consuming buttermilk as it can cause various symptoms such as upset stomach, vomiting, wheezing, hives, and in severe cases, anaphylaxis, according to Healthline.

Buttermilk has lactose, a naturally occurring sugar that many people are intolerant to. Even though some individuals with lactose intolerance may find buttermilk easier to digest, many still may be sensitive to its lactose content. Symptoms of lactose intolerance include stomach upset, diarrhoea, and gas.

