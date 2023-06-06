Why You Must Balance Acidic and Alkaline Foods In Our Diet

Acidic foods typically have a pH of 4.6 or less and alkaline foods have a pH value greater than 7. Excessive use of acidic foods leads to poor bone health, urinary stones and diseases like arthritis. On the other hand, uncontrolled consumption of alkaline foods can cause diseases like nausea, muscle spasms and numbness.

Dairy products, including cheese, processed foods, fish, seafood, red meat, etc., are acidic in nature. Green leafy vegetables, cauliflower, broccoli, seaweed, sea salt, etc are alkaline foods.

According to the dietician Ushakiran Sisodia, it is important to maintain the right balance between acidity and alkalinity in the human body. Sisodia told The Indian Express that this equilibrium is essential for the proper functioning of enzymes which are vital for digestion and other metabolic processes.

The pH balance plays an important role in the body’s ability to absorb nutrients efficiently and helps in detoxification. This reduces the risk of chronic diseases. “It is also implicated in bone health, as a persistently acidic environment can lead to loss of bone density and osteoporosis," said Sisodia.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has also shared insights on Instagram on how to maintain the acid-alkali balance in the body. According to Mukerjee, people should correct their eating habits and lifestyle for achieving an acid-alkali balance. She wrote that late nights and lack of sleep can make the body acidic even if you eat an alkaline diet.

She added that people should aim to consume 75-80% alkaline foods and a maximum of 20-25% acid-forming foods. People should try to reduce the intake of acid-forming foods like refined foods, red meats, coffee and alcohol. Mukerjee further said that almonds, most fruits, vegetables, figs, raisins and celery are alkaline-forming foods. She also added that wheatgrass juice has a powerful alkalizing effect on the body.

However, registered dietitian Anthony DiMarino, RD told Cleveland Clinic that following a rigid alkaline diet will make getting nutrients like protein, iron and calcium difficult. DiMarino cautioned that low protein can cause loss of muscle mass while less iron will cause anaemia. “And low calcium can be a risk to your bone health," the dietician said.