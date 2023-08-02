CHANGE LANGUAGE
Why You Must Include Karonda Fruit In Your Daily Diet
1-MIN READ

Why You Must Include Karonda Fruit In Your Daily Diet

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 11:31 IST

Delhi, India

Karonda has anticarcinogenic properties.

Karonda helps in smoothing the lining of the stomach and improves digestion.

Carissa carandas is a flowering shrub that produces berry-sized fruits, which are commonly known as Bengal currant, Christ’s thorn, Carandas plum, Karonda, Karanda, and Kanna. These plants mainly grow in the states of the Himalayas, Western Ghats, Bihar, Bengal, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Do you know Karonda fruit is full of medicinal properties? Its intake regularly can prevent many health problems. According to experts, it helps to treat anaemia and chest pain. According to Indian Horticulture Research, cranberry leaves can prove to be a remedy for fever. Karonda, which is sour-sweet in taste, is also used to make jam, jelly, squash, syrup, chutney, and pickles.

Let’s take a look at the varied benefits of Karonda fruit:

1. Beneficial in digestion - According to experts, there is a soluble fibre in Karonda that gives smoothness to the lining of the stomach, which improves digestion. Karonda is also rich in fibre, which helps to deal with issues like constipation and abdominal cramps.

2. Helpful for mental health- Karonda is also beneficial for mental health. It has magnesium, vitamins and tryptophan, all of which boost serotonin synthesis and enhance mental wellness in general. Consumption of Karonda also helps to elevate one’s mood.

3. Anti-inflammatory properties- Karonda has anti-inflammatory properties. It is considered beneficial for all problems related to inflammation. Many chronic diseases are caused by inflammation. Eating Karonda regularly helps to deal with these problems. Along with these, Karonda is also beneficial in healing wounds.

4. Anticarcinogenic properties - According to a report published in the NCBI Journal, Karonda leaves have antioxidant, anticarcinogenic, and antibacterial properties. Karonda leaves are considered very effective in preventing fatal diseases like cancer.

5. Skin Benefits- Karonda is rich in various types of vitamins, antioxidants, and proteins. Its potent antimicrobial and antifungal qualities are said to be very good for the skin. Regular intake of Karonda fruit or its juice may help open pores, regulate sebum production, arrest ageing signs, fight oxidative damage, and even fight skin-related infections.

6. Treats anaemia- Karonda is rich in iron, which aids in the prevention of anaemia and the accompanying symptoms of fatigue, general debility, shortness of breath, dizziness, and headaches.

August 02, 2023
August 02, 2023