Why You Must Incorporate Magical Rice Flour In Your Face Packs And Body Scrubs

You can trust Indians to come up with a way to include rice in everything. From using rice water to rinse hair, to using rice flour for skin care, seems like people have truly discovered the many magical properties of rice. You can use it as a scrub, face pack and whatnot and achieve glowing skin in a short time.

Rice flour is gained by grinding rice grains. These grains contain the three parts of the rice- bran, germ and endosperm in various proportions. But the majority of the rice flour in the market available is made from endosperm. Rice flour has many benefits-

It helps in exfoliating dead skin cells and unclogs the pores. The slightly coarse texture scrubs away dirt and makes the skin soft.

It helps even out the skin tone and reduces the appearance of dark spots and blemishes. It also has Vitamin C which is known to brighten the skin.

Rice flour helps in controlling excess oil production in the skin. It shrinks the pores and reduces the secretion of sebum.

Rice flour also has anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the skin and reduce irritation and redness.

It increases collagen production and improves the texture of the skin, making it smoother, firmer and gives a more youthful appearance.

DIY PACKS-

Rice Flour and milk

Take a cup of rice flour and make a paste by adding two tablespoons of milk. You can add honey to work as a hydrating agent. Apply it evenly on your face and neck and keep it for half an hour. Then gently rub it in circular motions and remove it with cold water. Pat your skin dry and follow it up with a gentle moisturiser.

Rice Flour and Turmeric

To help remove tan, you can consider mixing rice flour and turmeric to rose water or curd. This will also help in tackling your pigmentation as well. Apart from the face, apply it to your exposed body parts like feet and hands as well. Keep it for half an hour and wash it with cold water and pat your skin dry. Apply a lotion afterwards.

Rice Flour, coffee and lemon

Take four tablespoons of rice flour, and two tablespoons of ground coffee and squeeze in a tablespoon of lemon. Add some coconut or almond oil to make a paste which is not too runny. You can apply it all over your body. Rub it on your skin in circular motions and then wash it off with a gentle cleanser. Your skin will feel soft and supple.