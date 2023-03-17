CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :HoliPriyanka Chopra Diet PlanMen skincareWomens DayParenting
Home » Lifestyle » With a Red Kurta Suit, Karisma Kapoor Tops the Ethnic Charts and Leaves Fans Drooling
1-MIN READ

With a Red Kurta Suit, Karisma Kapoor Tops the Ethnic Charts and Leaves Fans Drooling

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 17, 2023, 19:00 IST

Mumbai, India

Her Instagram family was drooling madly after Karisma posted a variety of self-portraits in a stunning red kurta. (Images: Instagram)

Her Instagram family was drooling madly after Karisma posted a variety of self-portraits in a stunning red kurta. (Images: Instagram)

In an ethnic attire, Karisma once again astounded her Instagram family, fusing fashion and ease

A true fashionista, Karisma Kapoor c ontinues to kill fashion goals like a pro by regularly posting excerpts from her Instagram fashion diary. Karisma’s fashion diaries are full of ideas for her admirers to look to, from nailing everyday looks to demonstrating how to enjoy a leisurely day at home in white T-shirts and denim shorts, to dressing up for a joyous evening and making sure that the spotlight never leaves her side. The greatest favourite of Karisma’s followers are her ethnic tales. Karisma shares tidbits from her fashion diary with her Instagram family, including anything from anarkali salwars to six yards of elegance.

A day ago, Karisma shared an array of self-portraits that had her Instagram family drooling uncontrollably. The actor chose an ethnic costume from the designer house’s racks while acting as a muse for fashion designers Abraham & Thakore. Karisma dressed in red and white hues and provided us with some new fashion ideas on how to combine comfort and style into a magnificent ethnic ensemble. With the long kurta with white geometric square motifs, Karisma looked just as stunning. The kurta’s quarter sleeves and mandarin collars gave the outfit extra class. She also paired it with a pair of ethnic trousers in the same colour. Karisma captioned her photos with the phrase “The phone rang, I could care less," while posing in front of a wall-mounted mirror with her hands on a table holding a vintage telephone.

Here are some of her photos:

RELATED NEWS

Karisma finished off her outfit for the day with a pair of bare juttis and a pair of statement golden ear studs from the Bblingg store. Karisma sat for the photos with her hair pulled back neatly into a ponytail with a middle part, styled by fashion designer Esha L Amin. With the help of makeup artist Angelina Joseph, Karisma wore a nude lipstick shade, nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, and contoured cheeks.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Tags:
  1. Bollywood fashion
  2. fashion
  3. Karisma Kapoor
  4. Karisma Kapoor Instagram
first published:March 17, 2023, 19:00 IST
last updated:March 17, 2023, 19:00 IST
Read More