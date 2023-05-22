CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Woman Draped In Colours Of The Ukrainian Flag Stages Protest At Cannes Film Festival 2023, Pours Fake Blood On Herself
1-MIN READ

Woman Draped In Colours Of The Ukrainian Flag Stages Protest At Cannes Film Festival 2023, Pours Fake Blood On Herself

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 22:03 IST

Cannes

The woman was escorted out the premises soon after the incident. (Image: Twitter)



The act took place on the red-carpet right before the screening of Just Philippot's film 'Acide' at Cannes 2023

Amidst the anticipation and excitement surrounding the screening of the Russian film “Acide" at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, a powerful and symbolic act took place on the red carpet. Just before the event commenced, a woman adorned in the vibrant colours of the Ukrainian flag boldly stepped forward and covered herself in fake blood. The significance of her protest was impossible to ignore, and she was subsequently apprehended by authorities.

In a striking act, the protester donned a yellow and blue dress with blue-heeled shoes, revealing capsules of red substance. With a smile, she poured it over herself, and the fake blood formed a pool on the red carpet steps. Watch the video-

    Earlier, Thierry Frémaux, the esteemed director of the Cannes Film Festival, had already expressed his solidarity with Ukraine prior to the event’s commencement last week. Netizens took to their social media accounts to express that they believed this firm stance showcased the festival’s unwavering commitment to supporting the nation during these challenging times.

    During the opening ceremony of the festival, the renowned French actress Catherine Deneuve graced the stage and offered a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the war. With grace and reverence, she recited the poem “Hope" written by Lesya Ukrainka, a celebrated Ukrainian poet. Through her poignant rendition, Deneuve not only paid homage to those affected by the conflict but also shed light on the resilience and unwavering spirit of the Ukrainian people.

