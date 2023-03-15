Woman Pregnant At 47 Gives Birth To Miracle Baby

Humans of Bombay shared a heartful story of a Malayalam TV serial actress whose childhood dream of having a sibling finally came true at 23 years of age. The tale of how Arya Parvathy and her family found out about the newest member of their family is a collection of mysterious, yet happy incidents. From a pregnancy despite a uterine problem to the baby bump not showing for seven months, there were a combination of medical oddities back-to-back. It all began when Arya got a call from her father informing her that her mother was pregnant. The parents had found out about the pregnancy quite late, in the seventh month. They had waited to tell Arya, worried what her reaction might be.

The news came as a big surprise because Arya’s mother had issues with her uterus after her daughter was born. A doctor had told her she would not be able to conceive again due to the problems.

In the post, Arya narrates how her parents found out about the pregnancy. “Amma & Appa had gone to a temple where suddenly, she felt dizzy & fainted. At the hospital, the doctor informed them she was pregnant. For some reason, her bump wasn’t visible. Amma’s periods had stopped & she was feeling bloated, so she assumed it was menopause. And all those years back, because of what the doctor had said, pregnancy didn’t even cross her mind," she said.

The family gradually started sharing the news with people around them. They ignored a few taunts about Arya’s 47-year-old mother’s pregnancy that were thrown their way. This month, the family welcomed a baby girl to their home.

“It’s funny that for the longest time, we didn’t know she was going to come into our lives & now that she has, we can’t seem to stay away from her," Arya said.

It’s almost the plot of the Bollywood film Badhai Ho starring Neena Gupta and Ayushmann Khurrana, minus all the drama and emotional turmoil!

People in the comments’ section congratulated Arya and her family. Supportive messages poured in from all around. “You manifested a younger sibling and you got one. Universe sent you a gift," one wrote. “So magical. One of the sweetest post I have come across. God bless the family," wrote another.

