Women Are More Than Twice As Likely As Males To Suffer Arthritis; Learn Why

Osteoarthritis symptoms in women often first emerge in their 40s and 50s and after women approach menopause at age 55, the gender gap in osteoarthritis widens even more.

Women are more prone than men to develop arthritis for a variety of reasons. “Numerous elements, including hormonal changes, anatomical differences, lifestyle decisions, and inheritance, might affect the development of arthritis. Women should take efforts to reduce their risk of developing arthritis by being aware of these risk factors, such as maintaining a healthy weight, engaging in moderate impact exercise, and wearing supportive footwear. The distinctive hormonal profile of women is one important characteristic that defines them separately,” says Dr Aprameya Joshi, Orthopedic at Ruby Hall Clinic.

Oestrogen is one hormone that has been linked to immune system regulation and a reduction in inflammation. Arthritis may develop or worsen as a result of fluctuations in hormone levels that occur throughout a woman’s life, particularly during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause.

“The genetic makeup of a person greatly influences their propensity for developing arthritis. Some genetic mutations and variants may be more common in women, putting them genetically susceptible to developing arthritis, according to studies. Research is currently being done to determine the precise genes implicated and how they increase susceptibility,” adds Dr Joshi.

Numerous types of arthritis, including rheumatoid arthritis, fall under the category of autoimmune illnesses. “When the immune system unintentionally targets healthy body tissues, autoimmune diseases develop. It is commonly known that autoimmune illnesses are more common in women overall than in men. This discrepancy shows that the gender bias in arthritis may be caused by innate differences in immune responses and genetic variables related to immune control,” signs off Dr Joshi.