Mehndi, also known as henna, is a natural dye derived from the plant “Lawsonia Inermis," also known as the henna tree. Mehndi is associated with a positive spirit and good luck in many cultures. Be it any wedding function or a regular day, ladies can not miss it if given a chance to adorn their hands with henna. So this women’s day, we have some amazing plans for you. Why don’t you try some of the trendy designs and celebrate the day with your girl gang? Sounds like a plan, isn’t it? Read on.

Arabic mehndi design

Nobody can deny that Arabic mehndi designs are loved by all. It has more leafy designs and floral works. It gives a modern touch to the usual heena artwork.

Moroccan mehndi design

Moroccan is also one of the best mehndi designs for those seeking a contemporary and one-of-a-kind appearance. It is well-known for its lovely patterns and trendy appearance.

Khafif mehndi design

In the list of "latest mehndi designs," khafif is also there. It has recently become popular and focuses on each motif. The intricate art of Khafif mehndi is known for its swirls, floral elements, strip borders, blocks, shading, and checks. Khafif is one of those simple henna designs that incorporate abstract and modern patterns.

Floral mehndi designs

This is one of the simplest henna designs for beginners, and the flowers drawn on the hands look stunning.

African mehndi designs

Except for a few differences, African mehndi design is very similar to the traditional mehndi design. They are ideal for drawing on the palms, backs of hands, arms, and feet.

