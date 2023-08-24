Women's Equality Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance

WOMEN’S EQUALITY DAY 2023: Every year on August 26, the world observes Women’s Equality Day. It is a sign of progress and serves as a reminder of the continuous struggle for equal rights and opportunities for all women. Women’s Equality Day, honours the universal suffrage movement that resulted in the 19th Amendment to the American Constitution, celebrates women’s progress through the years, and renews our commitment to improving gender parity and defending women’s rights.

On this day, a variety of events and activities are held across the country to raise awareness about women’s rights and gender equality. Panel discussions, seminars, workshops, rallies, and public speeches are examples of such events.

Women’s Equality Day 2023: History

The 50th anniversary of the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which guaranteed full woman suffrage, was August 26, 1970. On that anniversary, the National Organisation forWomen (NOW) urged women to participate in a statewide “strike for equality."

More than 100,000 other women marched and demonstrated in more than 90 major cities and towns around the country, making the strike the greatest gender-equality protest in US history. Eventually, Women’s Equality Day was established by Congress in 1971 to remember not only the passage of the Nineteenth Amendment but also the ongoing efforts of women to attain full equality.

Women’s Equality Day 2023: Significance

Women Equality Day commemorates the bravery and perseverance of women’s rights activists who dedicated their lives to achieving equality. It not only recognises and celebrates achievements in advancing women’s rights, but it also emphasises the need to achieve true gender equality in all spheres of society.

The day allows people to reflect, raise awareness about the prevalent gender inequities, and urge for continuous efforts to combat gender-based discrimination and promote equal opportunities for women in school, work places, politics, and other areas. It aims to motivate individuals and groups to actively support gender equality and strive towards making the world a more inclusive and equitable place for all.

This dedication has become more crucial than ever in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in the USA, which deprives women of their fundamental right to choose.

Women’s Equality Day 2023: Theme

This year’s Women’s Equality Day theme is Embrace Equity. This theme will be included in the strategic plan from 2021 to 2026. It emphasises the significance of achieving gender equality. This is required not only for economic growth, but also for basic human rights.