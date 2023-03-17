Wondering About Ranbir Kapoor’s Fitness Regime? His Trainer Shares Some Secrets

Ranbir Kapoor has never failed to impress us with his performances on the silver screen. But have you ever wondered what goes behind maintaining that flawless, handsome look on screen? Ranbir’s personal trainer, Shivoham, has shared a glimpse of the actor’s perfectly toned body ahead of the release of his movie Animal. The actor can be seen flaunting his six-pack abs and muscular body, leaving his trainer all praise for him. Shivoham, who is a fitness trainer for many Bollywood celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushmita Sen, shared a few pictures of Ranbir posing at a workout station in a pair of shorts.

Shivoham lauded Ranbir Kapoor for his hard work. He said that the Wake Up Sid star truly follows a disciplined lifestyle and is highly dedicated to his fitness goals. Talking about how the actor achieved his toned body, the trainer said, “It’s a team effort, and results like this cannot be achieved by half-hearted involvement."

Ranbir Kapoor’s fitness trainer added that the actor did everything, from following a proper diet to taking supplements and undergoing intense training, but what made the biggest impact on his physique was “the will to wake up and do what is necessary" “It’s the number one reason why you achieve your goals, and this is what sets you apart from the rest," Shivoham stated.

Shivoham mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor came for sessions at 4 am or even worked out at 11.30 in the night. Often the actor would find time in between shoots. The trainer said that the Brahmastra star did all this while he balanced his personal life and professional life “All these things cannot be learned from reading books, these are values that are imbibed in you and conditioning that you pick up from your parents and the company you keep." Shivoham added that he is extremely proud of Ranbir Kapoor and cannot wait to reveal his complete look for his next movie, Animal.

The fitness trainer previously shared a short reel on how Ranbir Kapoor achieved his beach body for his rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which hit theatres on March 8. The reel is a compilation of all the exercises the actor practised to get a perfect physique.

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is expected to release in August this year.

