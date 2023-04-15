Wondering What To Have For This Evening? Here An Easy Cheese Bomb Recipe For You To Try

There is not one answer to the mid-meal cravings or a desire for a delicious evening snack. How about a cheesy delicacy to soothe your palate and take you to the ultimate gastronomical experience? Try this cheese bomb recipe by food influencer Reshu Deolia, which she recently shared on her Instagram page, Mint Recipes. Her recipe is easy to make and can be made even if you do not have access to an oven. You can also include this in your Sunday morning breakfast to make it more interesting.

What do you need to make cheese bombs?

As per her recipes, this is the list of ingredients you require:

1 ½ cups all purpose flour

50 grammes of curd

1 teaspoon powdered sugar

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

3-4 teaspoons finely chopped coriander leaves

100 grammes of grated or shredded mozzarella cheese

1 teaspoon red chilli flakes

1 teaspoon pizza seasoning

1 teaspoon black cumin and salt as per taste.

Here’s how you can make the cheesy recipe–

In a bowl, take the curd, and then stir in the baking soda, baking powder, and powdered sugar. Then, add flour and salt to the mixture. Add in some water and start kneading. Ensure that your dough is extremely soft. Keep it to rest.

Meanwhile, in another bowl, take the mozzarella cheese and add in red chilli flakes, pizza seasoning, a little salt, and green coriander. Mix the stuffing well and keep it aside.

Make small balls out of the dough. Flatten it, stuff it with the cheese stuffing, and seal it from all sides. You can give it any shape, but as the name suggests, make it into a ball-like structure. Apply some water to the flour balls, then sprinkle coriander and black cumin leaves over them.

Once the griddle is heated, keep the prepared balls on it and roast them over a low flame. After some time, flip the pan over. The flour balls will therefore also be fried from above due to the flame.

The cheese balls are ready to serve. Present them on a plate with a side of tomato sauce or any other sauce of your choice.

