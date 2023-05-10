BTS' Namjoon Aka RM Has An Amazing Workout Routine That You Can Be Inspired From

Kim Namjoon, aka RM, is not only renowned for his rap skills and songwriting abilities with the K-Pop band BTS but also for his dedication to fitness. Though the singer-songwriter is undergoing compulsory military service these days, his exercise routine is still a talking point among the BTS ARMY. Namjoon’s consistent workout regime is a testament to his discipline and determination. If you want to add on some strengthening exercises in your fitness journey, take some inspiration from Namjoon’s fitness regime.
Four workout exercises inspired by RM:
- Push-ups:
Namjoon often incorporates push-ups into his workout routine to strengthen his upper body. To do a push-up, start in a plank position, engage your core and lower your body towards the ground by bending your elbows. Repeat for 10 to 20 reps, then push yourself back up to the starting position. Vary the intensity by modifying the position of your knees or feet.
- Weightlifting:
Weightlifting is a popular strength training exercise that involves using weights or resistance to build muscle mass and increase strength. Namjoon has been known to incorporate weightlifting into his routine, and it’s a great way to challenge yourself and build muscle. To start weightlifting, you will need access to a gym or weights at home. It’s important to start with light weights and gradually increase the load as you become stronger and more comfortable with the exercises. Some common weightlifting exercises include squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and overhead presses.
- Air Squats:
Air squats are a great strengthening exercise that RM includes in his workout routine. To perform air squats, stand with your feet hip-width apart and lower your body by bending your knees and hips. Make sure you keep your weight on your heels and your chest up. Repeat for a number of reps, pushing yourself back up to the starting position. By adding weights, you can change the intensity.
- GHD Sit-ups:
GHD sit-ups, also known as Glute Ham Developer sit-ups, are advanced abdominal exercises that target your core muscles, hip flexors, and lower back. They require a GHD machine, which is found in most gyms. To perform GHD sit-ups, start by adjusting the machine to your height and securing your feet under the footpad. Lie back while raising your arms in the air, then tighten your abdominal muscles. Use your abdominal muscles to lift your torso up towards your legs and touch your toes with your hands. Lower back down slowly and repeat the process for several reps.