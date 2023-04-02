World Autism Awareness Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance and How to Celebrate

WORLD AUTISM AWARENESS DAY 2023: World Autism Awareness Day is observed on April 2 every year to raise awareness about autism and promote acceptance, understanding, and inclusion of people suffering from the disability. It is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects social communication, and social interaction of a person. It is estimated that one in 160 children has an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), as per World Health Organization, and the prevalence is higher in males than females.

Early diagnosis and intervention can improve the quality of life of people with autism and their families. This year, the United Nations will mark the occasion by hosting a global virtual event on Sunday, April 2. This year, let’s revisit the theme, history and purpose of World Autism Awareness Day.

World Autism Awareness Day 2023: Theme

This year, World Autism Awareness Day will be observed on the theme - Transformation: Toward a Neuro-Inclusive World for All. It will focus on the contributions autistic people make at work, at home, in the arts, and in influencing public policy. It will also provide insight into how the narrative change surrounding neurodiversity can be continued in order to remove obstacles, enhance the lives of autistic people worldwide, and meet Sustainable Development Goals.

World Autism Awareness Day: History

World Autism Awareness Day was first observed on April 2, 2008, by the United Nations General Assembly. The day was designed to raise awareness about autism, improve the quality of life for people with autism, and encourage early diagnosis and intervention. Since then, the day has been observed annually by government and, non-government organisations, as well as individuals around the world.

World Autism Awareness Day: Significance

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects the brain’s ability to process information normally. It affects people of all ages, races, and genders, and its prevalence has been increasing globally. World Autism Awareness Day aims to increase public understanding of autism and reduce stigma and discrimination against people with autism.

World Autism Awareness Day: How To Celebrate

Here are a few things that you can do to celebrate World Autism Awareness Day:

Wearing blue is one way to show that you care about and support persons who are autistic. This might take the form of a blue ribbon, articles of clothing, or a unique blue garment that you can buy from a charity like Autism Speaks. You can post on social media, share a blog post or article, or start a conversation about autism. Consider donating to an autism organization to support research, advocacy, and programs that benefit people with the disorder. Attend an event in your community, or join an online event to learn more about autism and meet people affected by it.

