World Breastfeeding Week 2023: 5 Key Habits Before You Welcome Your Newborn

Preparing for the arrival of your newborn is an exciting and joyous time. Breastfeeding is a beautiful and natural way to nourish your newborn and establish a strong bond with your baby. To ensure a successful breastfeeding journey, it is essential to adopt some key habits before your little one arrives. Dr Rushali Jadhav, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune shares five important habits to consider:

Educate yourself about breastfeeding

Breastfeeding is a learned skill, and educating yourself about the process can significantly increase your confidence and knowledge. Take advantage of prenatal breastfeeding classes, consult with lactation consultants, and read reputable books or articles on breastfeeding. Learn about proper techniques, positioning, common challenges, and how to recognize hunger cues in your baby. Understanding the benefits of breastfeeding for both you and your baby can be motivating and empowering as you prepare to nurse.

Seek support and encouragement

Breastfeeding can sometimes be challenging in the early days, and having a strong support system can make all the difference. Reach out to family, friends, and experienced breastfeeding moms for guidance and encouragement. Join local breastfeeding support groups or online forums to connect with other nursing mothers who can share their experiences and offer valuable advice. Having someone to talk to and share your concerns with can be incredibly reassuring during this time.

Establish a comfortable nursing area

Creating a calm and comfortable nursing area in your home can facilitate a positive breastfeeding experience. Choose a quiet and private space where you can sit comfortably with good back support. Keep essential items nearby, such as a nursing pillow, a water bottle, burp cloths, and a breastfeeding cover if you prefer to use one. Having everything you need within reach can make nursing sessions more relaxed and enjoyable.

Practice good breast care

Taking care of your breasts during pregnancy can help prepare them for breastfeeding. Gently massage and clean your nipples with warm water, avoiding harsh soaps or lotions that can dry out the skin. Applying lanolin cream or coconut oil to your nipples can help keep them moisturized and prevent cracking or discomfort. If you have inverted or flat nipples, consider moisturizing and pulling your nipples out daily while bathing. This will help nipples protrude.

Consider your breastfeeding wardrobe

Having the right clothing can make breastfeeding more convenient and comfortable. Invest in nursing bras and tops that provide easy access to your breasts during feeding times. Button-down shirts, wrap dresses, or tops with a stretchy neckline can also be practical choices for discreet nursing. Wearing comfortable clothing that allows easy access to your breasts can help you feel at ease while nursing in public or at home.

By educating yourself, seeking support, creating a comfortable nursing area, practicing good breast care, and considering your breastfeeding wardrobe, you can approach breastfeeding with confidence and readiness. It is important to remember that breastfeeding is a journey of learning and adjustment for both you and your baby, so be patient with yourself and trust in your instincts as you embark on this incredible bonding experience.