World Breastfeeding Week 2023: A Look At The Myriad Benefits Of Breast Milk

Every year, World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated from August 1 to 7. It was started in 1992 to create awareness and support for breastfeeding among the public. Breast milk is the most important food for an infant, as it ensures their growth and overall health. On this special occasion, let’s know more about the benefits of breastfeeding. Dr Manjiri Mehta, Gynecologist from Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, shares her insights about this.

According to Dr Manjiri Mehta, breast milk serves as a wholesome diet for an infant, from its birth till 6 months. Even water is not given to the infants at this stage. For physical strength, breast milk is sufficient. Sometimes, when mothers are unable to breastfeed due to various reasons, only then their babies are given milk from other sources.

Another benefit of breastfeeding is that it helps in burning calories. It can burn up to 500 calories a day; so even if you are consuming more, breastfeeding would reduce it, as the nutrition is needed in the milk.

Dr Mehta also says that breastfeeding also helps in reducing the risks of some serious diseases like type 2 diabetes, breast and ovarian cancer, and it also helps deal with high blood pressure.

Breast milk provides all the necessary nutrients for a baby’s health. In babies, it reduces the risk of ear infections, respiratory tract and cold infections, gut infections and allergies.

Dr Mehta mentioned that breastfeeding also helps in relaxing the mind, and calms your body because when a mother breastfeeds, hormones are released which are called prolactin and oxytocin. These hormones help in giving you a sense of calmness and create an attachment of love between the mother and the child.

Some more benefits of breastfeeding include that it is hassle-free and a natural way of feeding the baby. Through breastfeeding, mothers share their antibodies with their babies, which helps in developing a strong immune system, protecting from illnesses.