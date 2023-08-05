World Breastfeeding Week 2023: How New Mothers Can Increase Their Lactation Supply?

World Breastfeeding Week celebrates breastfeeding’s vital role in early childhood development, promoting maternal and infant health, and raising awareness about its benefits globally.

New mothers can boost lactation by nursing frequently, ensuring a proper latch, staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, practicing skin-to-skin contact, using breast compressions, and getting enough rest. Consulting a lactation specialist can provide tailored guidance for optimal milk supply.

Dr. Sandeep R, Consultant, Neonatology and Pediatrics, Marathahalli, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bangalore, says, “Breastfeeding promotion and training are done round the year but this week we take extra initiatives to promote breastfeeding and train the healthcare staff and general public about breastfeeding and its benefits.”

The arrival of a new baby brings immense joy and happiness to families, but for many new mothers, it can also be accompanied by feelings of anxiety and fear. These emotions often stem from the stress of delivery and the added responsibility of nursing the newborn. Moreover, a lack of knowledge about breastfeeding can further contribute to these feelings of anxiety.

“Frequently, in our interactions with new mothers, a common concern we encounter is whether they feel they have an insufficient milk supply, leading to their babies feeling unsatisfied. The key to addressing this concern lies in providing adequate knowledge about breastfeeding. To achieve this, it is essential to initiate lactation education even before delivery, by offering antenatal lactation classes to expectant mothers,” adds Dr Sandeep R.

Women Should Be Made Aware of the Process and Benefits

Dr Shivani Jain, MBBS, MS, DNB (G &O), Apollo Clinic, Viman Nagar, says, “Women should be made aware of maternal and infant’s health benefits due to breast feeding starting from the antenatal period. A thorough history taking, breast examination and breast-feeding education will avoid undesired early weaning. Post delivery, women should be encouraged to breast feed exclusively for 6 months unless there are contradictory medical reasons."

The women must be guided to keep adequately hydrated, avoid breast engorgement by manual/ mechanical expression of excess milk, early treatment of mastitis/ nipple injury and supported for correct infant latching to breast. “Perceived insufficient milk supply should primarily be evaluated for physiological and psychosocial causes. If the infant feeding is 8-12 times/day and there is steady weight gain and diaper change frequency, the woman should be reassured,” adds Dr Jain.

Galatagogues as Domperidone or Metoclopramide should only be used as second line agents. Hence, breast feeding challenges can be overcome and improved infant feeding goals can be met.

How mothers can increase their lactation supply?

Due to the effect of pregnancy hormones, milk secretion is quite less in the initial few days. Mothers need to be told that it is normal and milk secretion will improve in a few days. The process of lactation is aided by 2 hormones prolactin and oxytocin. Levels of these hormones are increased by emotional bonding between the mother and the baby.

Dr Sandeep R shares some steps which help is rooming-in where the mother and baby stay in the same room, skin-to-skin contact where the mother puts the baby over her chest as long as tolerated:

Nursing the baby frequently helps with milk coming in. It is important to maintain a good latch during breastfeeding. Lactation support by health care staff helps mothers to a great extent to successfully breastfeed.

The support of the family plays a major role in reducing maternal anxiety and stress. Oxytocin also called the ‘love hormone’ is increased when mothers are given that extra support and love by their family. It is very important that mothers are given adequate rest as the process of delivery and post-partum-period is very overwhelming physically and emotionally. A gentle rub over the back by their partner during feeding will calm her down and help in increasing the milk supply.

Maternal diet does play an important role. Nursing mothers need to drink plenty of water. They need to consume extra calories and proteins as they have to meet the demand of the baby and themselves. Some diets that can improve milk secretion are Fennel seeds, Fenugreek seeds, Cumin seeds, poppy seeds, asparagus, green leaves like drumstick leaves, and dill leaves. A lot is said about diet during lactation. I agree that it is essential to replenish her nutritional stores and aid in lactation. But the primary way of improving the milk supply is by frequent nursing, good latch, adequate rest, and remaining happy and enjoying motherhood.