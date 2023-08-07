World Breastfeeding Week: 5 Foods To Avoid When You Are Breastfeeding

Did you know? There are certain foods that a breastfeeding mom should avoid. Yes, that’s right! Having processed foods, caffeine, and alcohol can interfere with your breast milk production. Are you a new mother and are lost? Well, facts first, breastfeeding mothers need to take charge of their health. They should be mindful when it comes to their diet.

Dr Atul Palwe, Consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Lullanagar, Pune shares some beneficial tips for new mothers:

Almost all types of fish contain small amounts of mercury, which is a common pollutant known to harm the brain. However, the benefits of eating fish (high protein, low fat) usually outweigh the risks. Only a few types of fish should be avoided while breastfeeding, including shark, swordfish, tilefish, and king mackerel. These larger predatory fish have higher mercury levels. It is recommended to eliminate these from your diet and instead consume lower-mercury options like shrimp, and salmon. Peppermint and parsley contain antigalactagogues, meaning that in high doses they’ve been known to decrease breast milk production. Frequent and excessive alcohol intake can reduce milk production and impact the kid’s health in a negative way. Bid adieu to alcohol. Caffeine is present in coffee, soda, tea, and chocolate. When consumed mindlessly, some of this caffeine can transfer to breast milk. Consequently, excessive caffeine intake over a period of time could lead to the accumulation of caffeine in a baby’s system, resulting in disrupted sleep patterns. So, avoid caffeine in any form. Due to their high-calorie content, unhealthy fats, and added sugars, processed foods should be consumed in moderation to avoid an imbalance in nutrients. Additionally, studies indicate that a mother’s dietary choices during breastfeeding can potentially shape her child’s eating habits in the future. It is essential to stick to a well-balanced diet and ensure you produce enough breast milk for the baby. This is so because the baby is dependent on breast milk for nutrition and protection from allergies, diseases, and infections.

If you breastfeed the baby then you will have to pay attention to what you eat. It is the need of the hour for breastfeeding moms to consult an expert who will guide them regarding the foods they can eat and delete from their diet.