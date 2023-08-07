World Breastfeeding Week: Common Issues Mothers Face During Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding brings numerous benefits, yet mothers often encounter challenges. From sore nipples and engorgement to low milk supply and latch difficulties, these common issues can create frustration. Understanding and addressing these hurdles are essential for a successful and fulfilling breastfeeding experience for both mother and baby.

“Breastfeeding presents several common challenges that mothers often encounter, requiring careful attention to ensure a positive experience for both mother and baby. One significant issue is the lack of support, while normal delivery enables easier milk flow, cesarean delivery may delay milk production by 24-36 hours, coupled with the mother’s post-surgery recovery and discomfort. Family support during this critical period is important, allowing the mother to rest adequately and ensuring she can breastfeed every 2 hours without unnecessary strain,” says Dr Nivedita Kaul, Lead Consultant, Dept of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi.

Secondly, inadequate milk supply is another concern raised by many mothers. Proper nutrition, starting from pregnancy, plays a crucial role in preparing for breastfeeding. “A well-balanced diet rich in protein and calcium is essential. Hydration is equally vital, with breastfeeding mothers needing to drink at least 2 litres of water daily to maintain milk production,” adds Dr Kaul.

Thirdly, breast engorgement is a distressing issue that arises from excessive milk production. It leads to heaviness, pain, and redness in the breast, and if not addressed promptly, may even cause fever. Dr Kaul states, “It is crucial to educate mothers on emptying their breasts adequately during breastfeeding and seeking immediate attention for engorgement. The support of a family member or lactation expert can be immensely valuable during this time.”

Sore nipples are yet another challenge faced by breastfeeding mothers. “Aggressive sucking or biting from the baby can cause painful cuts and soreness. To alleviate this, mothers can use nipple ointments, or shields, or opt for manual expression of milk to provide the nipples with some rest,” explains Dr Kaul.

Breastfeeding is a beautiful and natural bonding experience, but it comes with its share of challenges. Family support, proper nutrition, hydration, and awareness about breastfeeding techniques are key to managing these issues effectively. “As a gynaecologist, I advocate for empowering mothers with knowledge and support to ensure a fulfilling and joyful breastfeeding journey for both mother and child,” signs off Dr Kaul.