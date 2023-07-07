World Chocolate Day 2023: From Heartbreaks To Romance, Chocolates Are The Perfect Mood Booster 

It is incredible how chocolates are our best friends for all seasons and for every given reason. Just like you get a bar of chocolate as a gift when someone is proposing to you, chocolate is something that also comes to your rescue when you have a severe heartbreak. The fact that chocolate’s indulgent factors extend way beyond its delectable taste is notable as it has been considered for centuries as a catalyst for uplifting our spirits and invoking sensations of joy and pleasure.

“It is only the gooey, sticky & messy chocolate that can provide you with the experience of Nirvana. One of the most memorable experiences of having chocolate was at one of the unlikeliest of places. Waiting for a bus on a hot summer afternoon I drew from my pocket a half-melted chocolate bar which had nuts in it. The next 20 minutes went by in dealing with the heavenly taste of molten chocolate interspersed with the crunchy bites of nuts and somehow licking off the chocolate from my fingers. The discomfort of the summer afternoon disappeared and it was only I and the chocolaty mess that existed in the universe,” reminisced Abhay Mishra, Director & Strategy Consultant, Istaka, a tiki bar in Vagator, North Goa.

He further added, “My sincere advice to the manufacturers is that the chocolate bars must come with an advisory saying - In order to get the best out of this bar please do not refrigerate.”

At the heart of chocolate’s enchanting effects lie a great number of specific compounds that contribute to its mood-enhancing properties. Phenylethylamine, for instance, is a natural compound found in chocolate that stimulates the release of endorphins in the brain, fostering a sense of euphoria and well-being. Additionally, chocolate contains anandamide, often referred to as the ‘bliss molecule,’ which interacts with receptors in the brain to amplify feelings of joy and relaxation.

“Life without chocolate is a life that lacks something important. Chocolate is not something you can take or leave, something you like only moderately. You don’t like chocolate. You don’t even love chocolate. Chocolate is something you have an affair with! It’s a sheer pleasure, a reminder of happiness & joy,” stated Vikram Khinwasara, co-founder, The Yellow Straw.

Abhinav Kumar, co-founder, of Craft Coffee said, “Consumption of pure couverture chocolate always increases feelings of pleasure and enjoyment owing to the release of dopamine, a feel-good chemical and endorphins which reduces stress and pain levels. That’s why at Criollo it’s a way of celebrating life."