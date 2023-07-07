World Chocolate Day 2023: Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor To Vicky Kaushal, Best Chocolate Boys Of Bollywood

The world surely is busy celebrating World Chocolate Day today but on this lovely day, one should definitely talk about the chocolate boys of B-Tow too, right? One must take a moment to appreciate and think about our favourite Bollywood men who have been such eye candies and have always set our hearts on fire.

While it is a taxing task to choose among all the lovely leading heroes, here is a list of 5 Bollywood heroes who will forever be the favourite chocolate boys of the industry-

Ranbir Kapoor:

One cannot deny the fact that there is not a single list of chocolate boys in Bollywood that would be complete without mentioning Ranbir Kapoor. His innocent face and charming mannerisms have won the hearts of millions of girls out there and nobody is complaining about that.

Kunal Kemmu:

With his boyish charm, Kunal Kemmu captured our hearts way back when he first made his debut in the industry. His performances on screen along with his attractive physique were always a major factor for his huge fan base. It’s his face and his charm that can make your heart skip a beat any given day and his smile will always make your day.

Shahid Kapoor:

The OG chocolate boy of Bollywood Shahid Kapoor be it “Ishq Vishk," “Jab We Met," or “Vivah" his performances and boy-next-door looks have truly made him hail the title. He is the true blue chocolate boy every girl crushed on as teens.

Aditya Roy Kapur:

Aditya Roy Kapur’s tall and handsome appearance, combined with his innocent smile, is something that every girl longs for. This man makes us blush every time we see him on screen. From his perfect looks to his chiselled jawline, Aditya is simply flawless overall and too hot for the world.

Vicky Kaushal:

Whenever we see Vicky’s photos, we can’t help but say, “Oh la la." He is hot, cute, and adorable plus to add to the chocolate boy charm his social media reels also wins some extra brownie point.