World Chocolate Day: Celebrate World Chocolate Day with These 7 Irresistible Recipes

Whether you’re looking to brighten a mundane day or commemorate a special occasion, chocolates have long been the perfect go-to snack to create moments of pure joy. Fortunately, with an entire day devoted to celebrating our eternal love affair with this delightful treat, there’s no need for any justification to indulge in some delectable sweets. Embrace this Chocolate Day by savoring delectable creations that have been a source of inspiration and bliss for countless people over the years. From tantalizing brownies to timeless sundaes, we’ve got you covered with an array of indulgent recipes. So, gather your mixing bowls and favorite ingredients – it’s time to embark on a delightful culinary adventure!

Smoky Chipotle Brownie Bites made with GALAXY FUSIONS

Ingredients

1 box (25oz) fudge brownie batter, prepared

TABASCO Chipotle Sauce 2 tbsp

GALAXY FUSIONS, ¼” chopped

Method

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Add chipotle sauce into prepared brownie batter.

Spray a mini muffin pan with non-stick cooking spray.

Fill each cup one quarter of the way with the infused batter.

Top with 1¼ teaspoons of chopped GALAXY® FUSIONS. Push chocolate down slightly in the center. Cover each with the remaining batter.

Bake for 12-14 minutes. Do not overbake.

Remove from oven and let cool completely.

Serve 2 bites per serving.

Chocolate Granola Bars by Chef Sanjyot Kheer

Ingredients:

Rolled Oats 2 cups

Almonds ½ Cup

Cashew ½ Cup

Walnuts ¼ (CHOPPED)

Pumpkin Seeds ½ cup

Sunflower seeds ½ cup

Flax seeds 2 TBSP

Dates 20

Dried Cranberry ¼ cups

Dried blueberry ¼ cups

Honey ½ Cup

Dark Chocolate 250 gms (Chopped)

Coconut Oil 1 tbsp

Method:

Set a pan over medium-high heat & add the rolled oats in it. Once the pan gets hot, toast the oats while stirring continuously until they get slightly golden. Later, transfer them into a large mixing bowl.

Set the pan back on the heat & then add the chopped almonds, cashews & walnuts, toast them while stirring until they get golden & then transfer them into the same bowl with the oats.

Further, set the pan back on heat & add all the seeds & toast them similarly, transfer the toasted seeds into the same mixing bowl as the oats & nuts.

Let all the toasted ingredients cool down completely, meanwhile, add the pitted dates into a mixer grinder jar & grind them into a finer paste, make sure you use soft dates as they are easier to grind.

Once the oats mixture cools down, add in the dried berries along with the honey & mix really well.

Further, add the date paste & combine everything using a spatula or your hands.

Once combined, transfer the mixture into a butter-paper lined baking tray & level it out using a spatula.

Then use a potato masher to press everything evenly, this step is very important as if you don’t press the mixture well then the bars will break while cutting them into pieces.

To level it out further, cover the surface with a plastic sheet or a clingwrap & move the rolling pin over it.

Place the tray inside the fridge for the bars to set while you melt the chocolate.

Place a heatproof bowl over a stockpot with boiling water, add the chopped dark chocolate & coconut oil, and stir until the chocolate melts.

Once the chocolate melts, remove it from the heat, get the tray from the fridge & pour the melted chocolate over the granola, and spread it out evenly using a spatula.

Place it back in the fridge & let it set for 4-5 hours or overnight.

Once set, de-mould it, remove the butter paper & cut it into bars according to your preference.

Your delicious, healthy & homemade chocolate granola bars are ready.

Mini Sundaes Made with M&M’S

Ingredients

Sundae One Ingredients:

2 tablespoons M&M’S

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

1 tablespoon strawberry sauce

2 tablespoons whipped cream

1 maraschino cherry

Sundae Two Ingredients:

2 tablespoons M&M’S

1 scoop strawberry ice cream

1 tablespoon chocolate sauce

2 tablespoons whipped cream

1 each maraschino cherry

Sundae Three Ingredients:

2 tablespoons M&M’S

1 scoop chocolate ice cream

2 tablespoons hot fudge sauce

1 each maraschino cherry

Method

Place a scoop of ice cream into each of three separate cups.

Top ice cream with each sundae’s indicated sauce and whipped cream if utilized.

Add M&M’S Brand Minis Milk Chocolate Candies and a cherry to the top of each sundae

PB&J Boca Bites made with SNICKERS Bars

Ingredients

Strawberry Filling:

½ c SNICKERS Bars, ¼” chopped

1 c strawberry preserves

Peanut Butter Frosting:

1¼ c vanilla frosting

6 T peanut butter, no sugar added

4 lb biscuit dough, raw

Assembly for 1 Bite:

1 boca bite, baked and cooled

¼ T peanut butter frosting (above)

½ t chocolate sauce, to finish

½ t SNICKERS Bars, ¼” chopped

Method

Strawberry Filling:

Mix strawberry preserves and chopped SNICKERS Bars. Set aside.

Peanut Butter Frosting:

Combine vanilla frosting and peanut butter. Set aside.

Boca Bite Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350°F and prepare sheet trays with parchment paper lightly sprayed with oil.

Similar to preparation of raviolis, roll the biscuit dough into ⅛” thick long rectangle and brush with water.

Portion ½ teaspoon dollops of strawberry filling across one edge of the prepared dough and fold over the other half to seal the filling between 2 layers of dough

Cut out the boca bites with a 1.75" ring cutter (discard excess dough or reserve for other uses) and place on prepared sheet trays.

Bake for 10 minutes. Remove boca bites and cool completely.

Assembled Bites:

Top each prepared boca bite with peanut butter frosting followed by a drizzle of chocolate sauce and additional chopped SNICKERS® Bars. Serve 2 bites per serving.

Bourbon Biscuit White Chocolate Tarts by Prajit P Kumar, Jr. Sous Chef Bakery, The Ashok

Ingredients

For the Tarts

Bourbon Biscuit – 24 Nos

Unsalted butter melted – 04 Table spoon

For Caramel Sauce

Sugar – 1½ Cup

Water – ½ Cup

Heavy Cream – ½ cup

Vanilla Essence – ½ teaspoon

For Topping White Chocolate Ganache

Heavy Cream – ½ cup

White Chocolate – 175 grams

Method

Pulverize the bourbon biscuits in a food processor or blender and mix together with the melted butter in a small bowl. Divide the mixture evenly between 4- 4" tart pans or 1- 9" tart pans or pie plates. Press firmly in the bottom and up the side. Place in the freezer to set

Add sugar and water in a thick bottom pan and heat until amber brown color. Take off the heat and pour in heavy cream and vanilla essence, stir well to make a caramel sauce. Pour the caramel mixture into the cookie crust and let it set

Place finely chopped chocolate in a small heatproof bowl. Set over warm water on low heat (water should not touch the bottom of the bowl). Stir very frequently until almost melted. Remove from heat and hot water; stir until smooth, pressing out any lumps with the back of a spoon or a rubber spatula

In a small saucepan over low heat, heat cream just to a simmer, stirring frequently. Remove from heat; all at once, add about two-thirds of hot cream to the melted white chocolate. Gently stir to incorporate, then beat or whisk until smooth, scraping the bowl as necessary with a rubber spatula. Gradually stir in the remaining cream and make sure your chocolate bowl has cooled down to about room temp

Top the tart shells with white chocolate ganache and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Serve Chilled

Mocha Cremeux recipe by Bombay Cartel

Ingredients

50g Crushed coffee beans

600g Heavy Cream

450g Dark Chocolate

20g Veg Gelatine

Method

Heat the cream with the coffee beans and let it sit to infuse for 30 mins. And strain.

Hydrate the gelatine meanwhile and then add to warm coffee infused heavy cream.

Once the veg gelatine is dissolved pour over the chocolate and emulsify with a blender.

Pour mixture into desired moulds and allow to set in the fridge for approximately 4hrs.

Dark Chocolate & Almond Nut Butter Shake recipe by True Fit Gourmet

Ingredients:

15 gms Jaggery / Stevia as per taste

40gms True Fit Gourmet’s Roasted Almond Butter

20 gms Raw Organic Cacao

Milk- 140 ml Ice - 3 cubes

Garnish: 10 gms Roasted almonds

Method:

Take a spoonful of True Fit Gourmet’s Roasted Almond Butter and add it to the blender.

Add the Unsweetened Organic Cacao Powder

Milk

Jaggery/Stevia as per your taste

Ice

Blend all these ingredients, until the texture is smooth & consistent. pour into a glass, garnish, and enjoy!

Framboise Chocolate Barks by Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

Ingredients

For chocolate Mould Ceiling

Framboise Inspiration Chocolate Valrhona 500 gms

RASPBERRY BALM

Raspberry Puree 200 gms

Water 330 gms

Sugar Breakfast 335 gms

Yellow Pectin 7 gms

For topping garnish

Dehydrated Raspberry 25 gms

Dehydrated Strawberry 25 gms

Dehydrated Blueberry 25 gms

Cocoa Colour Spray

Cocoa Butter 100 gms

White Chocolate 100 gms

COLOUR (USE ANY) 5 gms

Method

First, cast your mould with Framboise inspiration chocolate.

Raspberry balm

Heat up the water and raspberry puree to 45°C.

Add in the sugar and pectin mixture and cook to 104 °C.

Keep at room temperature; blend to a paste before use.

Use dehydrated berries on top for garnish.

Cocoa butter spray

Heat up cocoa butter.

Add white chocolate to it and blend with dry chocolate colour.

Use as desired.

For those heading out to celebrate the day, Conrad Pune is hosting the ‘Chocolate & Art Gallery’. Set against the enchanting backdrop of World Chocolate Day, this meticulously curated exhibition, a harmonious collaboration between the esteemed Barry Callebaut and the Tilting Art Gallery, promises an immersive sensory experience that transcends boundaries, merging the realms of art and chocolate craftsmanship in perfect harmony.

Nestled within the splendid walls of Conrad Pune, the ‘Chocolate and Art Gallery’ beckons with an opulent showcase of extraordinary allure. Prepare to be captivated by an exquisite ensemble of meticulously crafted chocolate sculptures, carefully curated paintings, awe-inspiring installations, and an enticing array of delectable chocolate creations. In this symphony of creativity, guests will have the privilege of immersing themselves in a realm where the art of chocolate-making and witness a Chocolate masterclass by master chocolatiers Chef Danish Khan from Conrad Pune and Chef Pratik Deshmukh from Barry Callebaut.