Home » Lifestyle » World Cocktail Day: 6 Summer Cocktail Recipes You Must Try
1-MIN READ

World Cocktail Day: 6 Summer Cocktail Recipes You Must Try

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 14:32 IST

New Delhi, India

From classic drinks like the Old Fashioned and Martini to more innovative concoctions like the Berries Smash, these cocktails are easy to make and packed with flavor

From classic drinks like the Old Fashioned and Martini to more innovative concoctions like the Berries Smash, these cocktails are easy to make and packed with flavor

On World Cocktail Day, we've curated a list of six must-try cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests and elevate your cocktail game

World Cocktail Day is a time to celebrate the art of mixology and indulge in some delectable cocktail creations. Whether you prefer sweet, tangy, or bitter flavors, there's a cocktail out there that will suit your taste buds perfectly. This year, on the occasion of World Cocktail Day, we've curated a list of six must-try cocktail recipes that are sure to impress your guests and elevate your cocktail game. From classic drinks like the Old Fashioned and Martini to more innovative concoctions like the Berries Smash, these cocktails are easy to make and packed with flavor. So, grab your shaker, ice, and ingredients, and get ready to raise a toast to the wonderful world of mixology!  


  1. Martini (Aspri)


  • 45ml U’Luvka Vodka
  • 5-10ml vermouth

Method: Stir it with ice cubes smoothly. Strain and pour it into a chilled martini glass.

Garnish: Orange Peel or Fresh Elder Flower


  1. Berry’s Jar (Aspri)


  • A handful of Seasonal Berries (raspberry, blueberry)
  • 5ml freshly squeezed lime
  • 10ml homemade honey water
  • 45 ml U’Luvka Vodka

Method: Muddle the berries in a cocktail shaker. Add lime juice, honey water, U’Luvka Vodka and Ice cubes. Shake it hard and well for everything to mix properly. Top it up with Soda

Garnish: Berries on stick

 


  1. Evan Sour (Aspri)


  • 45ml Evan Williams
  • 60ml Sweet & Sour Mix

Method: Build and strain into pre-chilled glass.

Garnish: Cherry or Orange slice

 


  1. Coco (Aspri)


  • 60ml Amarula Cream Liqueur
  • 60ml Coconut Water

Crushed Ice

Method: Shake it all up and serve in a chilled Martini Glass.

 


  1. Sunset (VBev)


  • 25 ml Jura 10 YO
  • 25 ml Select Aperitivo

Method: In a Goblet Glass add few cubes of ice.  To that add 30 ml Jura 10 YO, 20 ml Select Aperitivo. Top it up with Tonic water.

Garnish: Orange Slice


  1. Mango Highball (Vbev)


  • 45ml Dos Flamos Tequila
  • Chopped ripe mangoes
  • 1 green chilli slit
  • 5ml lime juice

top videos

    Method: Muddle the mangoes and green chilli in a tall glass. Add ice cubes, lime juice and Tequila. Stir it nicely and top up with Soda or Tonic.

    Garnish: Green Chilli

    Tags:
    1. lifestyle
    2. food
    first published:May 13, 2023, 14:32 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 14:32 IST