World Coconut Day 2023: 5 Recipes to Make Your Day Extra Special!

WORLD COCONUT DAY 2023: World Coconut Day is an annual observance on September 2 to raise awareness about the importance of coconuts and their many benefits. The day is also intended to promote sustainable coconut farming practices. This is a great opportunity to learn more about this amazing fruit and its many benefits. Here’s a look at few recipes you can try for World Coconut Day. There are many other delicious and creative ways to use coconut in your cooking. So get creative and enjoy!

COCONUT RICE

This is a simple yet delicious dish that is perfect for a weeknight meal. To make coconut rice, you will need:

1 cup basmati rice

1 can (14 ounces) coconut milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Instructions:

Rinse the rice in cold water until the water runs clear. In a medium saucepan, combine the rice, coconut milk, salt, and turmeric. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes, or until the rice is cooked through. Stir in the cilantro and serve immediately.

COCONUT LADDU

These sweet and chewy balls are a popular South Indian dessert. To make coconut laddu, you will need:

1 cup grated coconut

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup ghee

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

Instructions:

In a large skillet, heat the ghee over medium heat. Add the coconut and sugar and cook, stirring constantly, until the sugar melts and the coconut is golden brown. Remove from the heat and stir in the cardamom powder. Let cool slightly, then roll into balls.

COCONUT CHUTNEY

This tangy and flavorful chutney is a great accompaniment to idli, dosa, or uttapam. To make coconut chutney, you will need:

1 cup grated coconut

1/2 cup yogurt

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1/4 cup chopped green chilies

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

Instructions:

In a blender, combine all of the ingredients and blend until smooth. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator for up to a week.

COCONUT MILK SOUP

This creamy and flavorful soup is perfect for a light lunch or dinner. To make coconut milk soup, you will need:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ginger, minced

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

4 cups vegetable broth

1 can (14 ounces) coconut milk

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, and ginger and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the turmeric, cumin, and cayenne pepper and cook for 1 minute more. Add the vegetable broth and coconut milk and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot.

COCONUT CAKE

This moist and delicious cake is perfect for a special occasion. To make coconut cake, you will need:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 3/4 cups granulated sugar

3 large eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded coconut

1 cup milk

Instructions: