World Coconut Day 2023: Try This Delicious And Easy-to-make Coconut Chutney At Home

World Coconut Day is celebrated annually on September 2 to raise awareness about the importance of coconuts and their benefits. This day is also for acknowledging the importance of coconuts. Today is the perfect day to learn about the delicious recipes that are prepared with coconut. One of these recipes is coconut chutney, which accentuates the taste of dishes like dosa and uttapam. Let’s take a look at its preparation.

1. Preparation time for the chutney- 10 Minutes

2. Cooking Time- 5 minutes

3. Serving- Enough for 10 people

4. Calories- 45 kilojoules

Ingredients for making coconut chutney:

1. 1 cup grated coconut

2. Roasted Chana Dal- 1 Tablespoon

3. Green Chilly- 2 pieces

4. 1-inch piece of ginger

5. Almonds- 4-5 pieces

Ingredients for tempering the chutney:

1. Mustard- 1/2 teaspoons

2. White Urad Dal- 1 teaspoon

3. Finely chopped- 5-6

4. Dry Red Chilli- 2-3 pieces

5. Lemon Juice- 1 teaspoon

6. Salt- Required as per the taste

7. Curry Leaves

Follow these steps to prepare coconut chutney:

1. Break the coconut and take out the kernel (innermost edible portion of the coconut). Now, grate the coconut with a box grater or food processor and store it in a bowl.

2. After this, heat a pan on medium flame, and add 1 spoon of chana dal to it. Keep heating it until the colour of the dal turns light brown. Turn off the gas and carefully take the dal out in a bowl.

3. Take the curry leaves and cut them into small pieces. Take a mixer and put the grated coconut, chana dal, green chillies, ginger and almonds in it. Add half a cup of hot water to the jar, put a lid on it, and grind them. When the paste becomes very smooth and thin, take it out in a big bowl and keep it aside. Now start the process for the tempering.

4. Take a small pan for the tempering and add a spoonful of oil to it. Keep heating it on a medium flame and add mustard seeds, urad dal and curry leaves after some time. When the mustard seeds and lentils start making a crackling sound, switch off the gas. Pour the tadka over the chutney and distribute it properly around the surface. Mix lemon juice and salt according to the taste in the chutney. Serve it with any South Indian delicacy.