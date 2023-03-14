WORLD CONSUMER RIGHTS DAY 2023: World Consumer Rights Day is marked annually on March 15 to raise awareness about the rights of consumers. Being a consumer, it is crucial to know about the steps we can take if we are not satisfied with the purchased product or service or when we feel cheated. World Consumer Rights Day is aimed at familiarising people with their consumer rights and also highlighting the areas where there is a lack of consumer protection.

World Consumer Rights Day 2023: Theme

According to the Consumer International, the theme for this year’s World Consumer Rights Day is ‘Empowering Consumers Through Clean Energy Transitions’. The theme is geared towards achieving a just transition in the energy sector. Consumer International states that, “Amidst the greatest cost-of-living crisis in a generation and as the energy world drastically responds to supply and climate issues, we have a core role to play in delivering a just transition for consumers”.

World Consumer Rights Day: History

The idea to celebrate World Consumer Rights Day stems from a message by former President of the United States John F Kennedy. On March 15, 1962, he gave a special message about consumer rights to the US Congress. He had said, “Consumers include us all. They are the largest economic group, affecting and affected by almost every public and private economic decision. Yet they are the only important group… whose views are often not heard.”

World Consumer Rights Day: Significance

A person must be aware of his consumer rights and the right way to get his grievances addressed. At times, we don’t receive the services or products we were expecting after paying for them. Or, sometimes a consumer can also feel cheated by a service provider. In such cases, it is important to known what we can do as a consumer and ensure protection of our rights.

World Consumer Rights Day: Observance

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) is celebrating World Consumer Rights Day by highlighting consumers’ rights to energy and water. The organisation aims to underline the situation of consumers globally when it comes to access to these two essential services.

On the day, several organisations and participants hold events and educate others about consumer rights.

