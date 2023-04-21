World Creativity and Innovation Day 2023: History and Significance

WORLD CREATIVITY AND INNOVATION DAY 2023: Observed on April 21, World Creativity and Innovation Day aims at raising awareness about the role of innovation and creativity in each aspect of human development. Creativity is the imagination that employs thought and skills to create new things, while innovation is the process by which creativity, knowledge and skills are used to improve an existing idea or a new product. This day focuses on achieving Sustainable Development Goals. Let’s take a look at the history and significance of the day.

World Creativity and Innovation Day: History

World Creativity and Innovation Day is part of the World Creativity and Innovation Week (WCIW), which begins on April 15, the birthday of Leonardo da Vinci, celebrated as World Art Day, and ends on April 21. World Creativity and Innovation Day was founded in 2002 by Marci Segal, a renowned creativity specialist and futurist from Canada. She wanted to inspire people to employ creativity to develop fresh ideas, enforce positive transformation in the world and perform problem-solving.

Since then, World Creativity and Innovation Day is part of the UN initiative, “Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.” The UN looks at the development of micro, small and medium-sized industries as fostering creativity and innovation, and generating employment to help each of its member nations economically.

The UN took note of the findings of the United Nations Creative Economy Report 2013, jointly published by UNESCO and UNDP. The report highlighted that the true wealth of each nation in the 21st century, lies in human creativity and innovation, at both the individual and group levels.

The above considerations led the UN to declare April 21 as World Creativity and Innovation Day, in its 79th plenary meeting on April 27, 2017. The declaration was made at the seventy-first session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The first World Creativity and Innovation Day was celebrated in 2018.

World Creativity and Innovation Day: Significance

World Creativity and Innovation Day urges citizens globally to use their creativity and skills to develop new ideas and innovate existing ones. It also urges people, governments and organisations to use skills to create sustainable development, which protects and preserves all life on our planet.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here