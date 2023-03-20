World Down Syndrome Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes

WORLD DOWN SYNDROME DAY 2023: World Down Syndrome Day is an international observance that falls on March 21 every year. The day is marked to raise awareness about Down syndrome and support those who are living with this condition. The date March 21 was selected by the United Nations as it signifies the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome that causes Down syndrome.

Chromosomes are made up of long strands of DNA that contain all the body’s genes. On average, a baby is born with 46 chromosomes (23 pairs of chromosomes). “Babies with Down syndrome have an extra copy of one of these chromosomes, chromosome 21," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As a result, this extra chromosome changes the way the baby grows (body and brain), posing physical and cognitive challenges for the child.

World Down Syndrome Day 2023: Theme

The theme for World Down Syndrome Day this year is ‘With Us, Not For Us’. The intention is to convey that people with disabilities also have the right to be treated fairly and have the same opportunities as everyone else.

World Down Syndrome Day: History

World Down Syndrome Day was first observed in 2006 after Down Syndrome International (DSI) established the day at their World Congress in 2005. Later, the Brazilian Federation of Associations of Down Syndrome joined hands and worked with DSI and its members to introduce an extensive campaign to generate international support.

In November 2011, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution to observe World Down Syndrome Day annually. The following month, the Assembly announced March 21 as World Down Syndrome Day. The UNGA also announced that World Down Syndrome Day would be marked every year with effect from 2012.

World Down Syndrome Day: Significance

World Down Syndrome Day raises awareness about Down syndrome and promotes understanding and acceptance of people with this condition. It also provides an opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of people with Down syndrome, who often face discrimination and barriers to inclusion.

It serves as a reminder that people with Down syndrome have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else and should be treated with respect and dignity.

World Down Syndrome Day 2023: Inspirational Quotes

“We are all born with different challenges, but we are all capable of achieving great things." - Karen Gaffney, disability rights activist and swimmer with Down syndrome. “I have Down syndrome, but Down syndrome doesn’t have me." - Chris Burke, actor and advocate for people with disabilities. “Having Down syndrome is like being born normal. I am just like you, and you are just like me. We are all born in different ways, that is the way I can describe it. I have a normal life." - Pablo Pineda, the first person with Down syndrome to graduate from a European university. “People with Down syndrome can be successful in life, love, and work, and they deserve the same opportunities as everyone else." - Brian Skotko, MD, Director of the Down Syndrome Program at Massachusetts General Hospital.

