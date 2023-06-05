World Environment Day 2023: 6 Startling Facts About Air Pollution That Demand Immediate Action

WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY 2023: World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5, aims to raise awareness and inspire action on environmental issues. It provides a global platform for individuals, communities, and governments to address pressing challenges. Among these challenges, air pollution stands out as a major concern. Air pollution refers to the harmful substances present in the air, primarily caused by human activities like industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and burning fossil fuels.

It silently threatens the health and well-being of millions worldwide. While we typically associate air pollution with smoggy cities and industrial zones, its reach and impact extend far beyond these visible areas. On the occasion of World Environment Day, let’s delve into some eye-opening facts about air pollution: