World Environment Day 2023: How Brands Are Stepping Up Their Sustainability Efforts

Many brands are increasingly focusing on sustainability to address environmental concerns and meet consumer demands. They are implementing various strategies to reduce their carbon footprint, such as using renewable energy sources, optimizing supply chains, and promoting recycling and circular economy practices. Brands are also adopting eco-friendly packaging materials and minimizing waste generation. Additionally, they are investing in research and development to create more sustainable products and exploring alternative materials. Collaborations with environmental organizations and initiatives to support conservation efforts are also becoming common.

World Environment Day is an opportune time for brands to reaffirm their commitment to sustainability and demonstrate their approach towards the wellbeing of the environment. Cooking device brands like On2Cook, too recognize the same, and are taking several steps to amp up the efforts in this regard. Sanandan Sudhir, CEO and Founder, On2Cook, says, “The industry has been focusing on improving energy efficiency to minimize the environmental impact. The brands are incorporating advanced technologies like induction cooktops, smart controls, and energy optimization features to minimize energy consumption during cooking processes. This is because energy-efficient appliances help conserve resources as well as lower carbon emissions. There is further impetus on ensuring that materials used during the cooking process are more sustainable. Brands have also been inclined towards designing devices that are durable and built to last. By creating high-quality products, they aim to extend the lifespan of their appliances, reducing the need for frequent replacements and minimizing waste.”

Moving forward, brands must also look into offering repair services or provide access to spare parts, thereby promoting a culture of ‘repairability’. Besides, brands should strive to reduce carbon footprint by making multi-functional or combination cooking devices, such as one combining a microwave and an oven, or one with simultaneous flame/induction and microwave cooking.

Sustainability for any brand is essentially about reducing carbon footprints while ensuring conservation of resources. If we speak specifically in terms of beauty and skincare, the quest for sustainability is evident in the consequential shift towards clean and vegan alternatives, particularly in the pandemic-induced new normal. In fact, this is what prompted Aakriti Jayant Chhaparia, co-founder, La Mior to come up with a homegrown clean beauty and skincare-makeup hybrid brand, La Mior that thrives on botanically-sourced superfoods and vegetal extracts. “We set up our own manufacturing facility and R&D lab in 2018 to work on formulations that maximized the efficacies of plant derived and vegan ingredients. It was after intense research and development of clean & high performance formulations for good two years that we started conceptualising the brand. Offering nature-oriented alternatives and being cruelty free while catering to the needs of consumers can be an effective sustainable approach for brands this World Environment Day.”

Over the years, the manufacturing of paper has become more sustainable too. The paper business has been focusing on environmental friendly practices. Processes like good forest management not only benefits the environment but also enable continuous supply of raw materials, with a carbon-positive process. “As a responsible brand, we do not cut a single natural forest tree to make our paper. Instead, we use Agro/Social Farm Forestry, where we distribute annually more than 80 million saplings to marginal farmers. We believe responsible sourcing and sustainable manufacturing processes can be an effective approach for any brand. Our goal is to contribute to the environment in one or another way, and to achieve the same we take pride in being a wood and carbon-positive company and are also aiming to be Net Zero by 2040. We are always dedicated to revolutionizing the paper industry through sustainable practices and innovative paper solutions. We are deeply committed to environmental sustainability with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that prioritize resource efficiency and waste reduction,” opines A.S. Mehta, President and Director, JK Paper.

In preparation for the 50th edition of World Environment Day, local social enterprise RUR Greenlife has partnered with Tetra Pak, Reliance Retail, and Sahakari Bhandar to launch an innovative and engaging initiative aimed at raising awareness among the citizens of Mumbai about environmental sustainability. The initiative is centered around the significance of recycling in today’s world and will involve an extensive awareness drive across multiple locations in the city as part of their renowned Cartons2Classroom campaign. To captivate the attention of shoppers at Sahakari Bhandar, Reliance Smart stores, and shopping malls, the drive will incorporate unique elements. Commencing immediately, the awareness drive will continue until June 11, encompassing a range of activities. One notable aspect is the “#Ultapultaclassroom," where Mumbaikars will encounter an anti-gravity classroom display featuring upside-down items. When photographed, this creative setup will create the illusion of individuals being upside down, providing an interactive and engaging way to educate both children and adults about the importance of recycling and waste reduction. The #UltaPultaClassroom will be stationed in a moving vehicle, visiting different locations throughout June to embrace World Environment Day like never before. Additionally, the initiative includes “Go Green Carnivals" featuring entertaining activities such as green games, recycled displays, fun workshops, and the opportunity to win recycled prizes. These carnivals will not be limited to Mumbai but will also take place in Pune, expanding the reach and sensitizing customers to the recyclability of Tetra Pak cartons. Furthermore, the initiative will host “Go Green Workshops and Rally," including panel discussions and workshops at various locations, such as Reliance Corporate Park, GIZ, Indian Institute of Secretaries & Administrative Professionals (IASAP), and Suez India. The workshops will be followed by a cycle rally to further raise awareness about the Cartons2Classroom campaign. The overarching goal of this 10-day awareness drive is to encourage people to deposit used Tetra Pak cartons while promoting the integration of recycled materials into everyday life, thus reducing the burden on natural resources. To stay updated on the event’s locations and activities, residents of Mumbai can follow RUR Greenlife’s social media handles, enabling them to embrace green solutions not only during the awareness drive but also in their daily lives.

Monisha Narke, Founder, RUR Greenlife, commented, “The growing environmental concerns have made it clear that sustainability is no longer a choice, but a lifestyle now. We need to embrace it in our daily lives as much as we can and this is only possible if we are aware of importance of sustainable choices such as recycling. This awareness drive is a medium for us to tell the sustainability story in the loudest possible way. We hope Mumbaikars show love and support to this drive by participating in these activities, much like they have supported our Cartons 2 Classroom campaign over the years.”

VAHDAM India, embraces the ethos of “DO GOOD BY DOING GOOD," aiming to make a sustainable impact on both people and the planet. “As a purpose-led brand, we strive to make a long-term impact. For the last 3 years, we have continued to be a certified climate and plastic-neutral brand. As an organization, we are focused on reducing our carbon footprint. We are actively working on developing packaging materials and designs that use lesser plastic, a higher proportion of recyclable plastic, and environmentally friendly and sustainable materials “said Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM India

Overall, brands are making concerted efforts to integrate sustainability into their operations and communicate their commitments to consumers, promoting a more eco-conscious and responsible approach to business.