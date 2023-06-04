World Environment Day 2023: Water Conservation Is the Key to A Clean and Healthy Future

Conserving water is essential for a clean and healthy future. With the ever increasing pressure on freshwater resources owing to population growth and climate change, it becomes all the more important to adopt sustainable practices at this hour.

With newer technologies on the anvil and awareness drives, minimising water wastage seems plausible and will ensure the availability of clean water for future generations. Investing in water treatment and purification technologies will help in preserving the quality of our water sources. Conserving water not only safeguards the environment but also supports biodiversity and mitigates the impact of droughts and water scarcity.

Shivika Singh, Assistant Vice President, WAE Ltd, says, “Life is water. Despite the fact that it is a valuable resource that is becoming increasingly scarce, it is absolutely necessary for our survival. India is one of the world’s most water-stressed countries, and we must protect this essential resource. We waste millions of litres of water every day through careless behaviours like running the tap while brushing our teeth or not watering our lawns. These little activities amount to a lot of water misfortune, and they should be halted.”

Energy sector and water spending

On World Environment Day, we recognize the vital role of water conservation in securing a clean and healthy future while significantly influencing the energy sector. “Water conservation efforts have multifaceted impacts on energy, shaping a sustainable and resilient energy landscape. By conserving water, we reduce energy consumption in treatment and distribution, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change. The water-energy nexus highlights the interdependence of water and energy systems. Water is essential for energy generation processes like power plants, hydropower, and cooling systems. Conserving water ensures a sustainable water supply, promoting clean and renewable energy sources,” says V M Jain, Chairman, Arham Group.

Water conservation supports renewable energy development, particularly hydropower. By preserving water resources, we guarantee a consistent supply for hydropower plants, fostering clean energy growth. Furthermore, water conservation addresses the energy-intensive nature of desalination, reducing energy demand and enhancing energy sector sustainability.

“Water conservation drives innovation and efficiency in water and energy management. Smart water management systems optimize usage and reduce consumption, contributing to a sustainable energy landscape,” adds Jain.

On this World Environment Day, we emphasize the importance of water conservation for a cleaner, sustainable energy future. Jain opines, “By reducing energy consumption, promoting renewable energy, and fostering innovation, water conservation paves the way for a resilient energy landscape that mitigates climate change and ensures water availability for generations to come. Together, let us commit to water conservation, securing a brighter future for our planet.”

Agricultural Practices involving water consumption

We must modify our agricultural practices to save water. Indian agriculture is currently one of the world’s most water-intensive and a major cause of water scarcity. New methods and technologies that will enable us to produce more food with less water need to be implemented. Farming records for 80% of India’s water utilisation.

“It’s not just about saving water to conserve water; it is likewise about safeguarding our current circumstance. We contribute to environmental degradation and pollution when we waste water. We can contribute to the preservation of our rivers, lakes, and oceans and create a more sustainable future for all by conserving water,” adds Singh.

Indian Households and their spending on water per person

India has a shortage of water. With a populace of 1.3 billion individuals and just 4% of the world’s freshwater assets, India faces a water emergency that is supposed to turn out to be significantly more serious before long.

The average Indian consumes more than twice as much water as the global average every day, using 150 litres. Singh feels we can all contribute to water conservation. Here are a few basic hints:

Repair broken faucets

When you are brushing your teeth, turn off the tap

Make your showers shorter

Your lawn will need less water

Compost and recycle

Encourage water-saving products

Participate in your community’s efforts to conserve water

We can contribute to water conservation and environmental protection by taking these easy steps.