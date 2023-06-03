World Environment Day: 3 Homestays In India That Will Allow You To Be One With Nature

Our choices are constantly jeopardising the environment and are putting us at severe risk. We seldom realise that the things we opt for in life can have a major impact, even when it comes to the environment. On this World Environment Day pledge to do better things not just for your sake but also for the environment, and understand the meaning of travelling consciously.
As travellers in recent times increasingly yearn for immersive nature-based experiences to find harmony and reconnect with themselves after days of slogging at work, there is no better time to indulge in the tranquillity and serenity that these lovely homestay experiences have to offer.
If you are someone who is seeking environmentally conscious properties across India that provide a remarkable opportunity to appreciate and protect our environment, your search ends here. Here is the perfect guide to engaging with local communities and making a rather positive impact as you embark upon the quest for conscious accommodations-
- Arth, Khalai, Himachal Pradesh
Situated atop a quaint hill, this lovely traditional Himachali house recently celebrated 75 years of its existence. Featuring a spacious patio that offers stunning views of the surrounding mountains and the town of Bir, you can engage in multiple activities such as morning hikes, exploring the lively markets, or even try paragliding! Arth is the perfect homestay for you to enjoy a beautiful sunset as you relax with a book and a warm cup of tea.
- Mountain Villa, Vagamon, Kerala
Forget everything and immerse yourself in nature’s embrace at this mountain retreat in Vagamon, Kerala. Nestled high among the peaks, this villa offers breathtaking views of valleys and a serene escape from the daily hustle and bustle. By employing locals, generating 100% renewable energy through solar and wind, practising organic farming, sourcing locally, and minimizing single-use plastic, responsible tourism is prioritized. Explore the surrounding beauty, indulge in outdoor activities like trekking or paragliding, or simply unwind in the tranquillity of nature at this beautiful Airbnb!
- Maachli Farmstay at Parule, Maharashtra
Experience the charm of the traditional Maachli cottage, inspired by the huts built by farmers to protect their crops. Surrounded by lush plantations and close to the jungle, this stay provides a tranquil haven for nature enthusiasts. Immerse yourself in an abundant, pollution-free environment, where the air is fresh, and the surroundings are rich with natural beauty. Explore the wonders of Parule, from tranquil beach strolls to discovering local culture and savouring authentic coastal cuisine. Indulge in the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure in this hidden gem along the Konkan coast.