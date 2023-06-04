World Environment Day: 5 Sustainable Cocktail Recipes

We live in a world that is consciously evolving and moving towards a sustainable lifestyle by adapting eco-friendly habits. If you are one of those hosting a party with eco-conscious attendees, then you may face a hurdle of accommodating their preferences.

Here are 5 easy yet unique cocktail recipes that are full proof to make your next house party a big hit with your eco conscious buddies. The ingredients used will not only elevate the flavor of your cocktails but are also easily available in your pantry, so you don’t have to go ingredient hunting.

These cocktails are diligently curated by Yangdup Lama and Disha Mankikar, Mixologists, Diageo to tantalize your tastebuds.

Get ready to pick your favourite gins, whiskies and vodka and indulge in these delightful, eco-friendly cocktail recipes that exemplify the harmony between indulgence and sustainability. Let’s toast to a greener future together this World Environment Day.

Recipes

EAST INDIA JULEP

Glassware: Hi-Ball Glass

Ingredients:

Signature Premier Whisky -45ml

Mint cordial - 10ml

Fresh lime juice- 10 ml

Soda - 90ml

Method: Muddled and built over ice in a tall hi-ball glass. Garnish with kaffir lime leaf

Garnish: Kaffir lime leaves - 3 numbers (Gondoraj Lime – 3 chunks)

SIGNATURE CUMIN SOUR

Glassware: Tall Glass

Ingredients:

Signature Premier Whisky -60ml

Roasted Cumin Cordial – 15ml

Aromatic Bitters- 3 drops

Fresh Lime juice – 15ml

Vegan Foamer/Egg White – 3 Drops/1 number

Method: Shaken with ice and served straight or on the rocks

SALTY BAY

Ingredients:

Signature Premier Whisky -45ml

Himalayan Pink Salt & Palm Candy Syrup – 10ml

Bay Leaf Water – 30ml

Lime Juice – 10ml

Method: Shaken with ice and served straight.

ESPRESSO MARTINI

Glassware: Martini

Ingredients:

Smirnoff Vodka-60ml

Espresso- 45ml

Sugar Syrup- 20ml

Method: Shaken with ice and served straight.

Garnish: Coffee Beans

OLEO IT IS !

Glassware: Highball

Ingredients:

Gordons London Dry Gin-60ml

Oleo Saccharum-20ml

Tonic water-top up

Method: built over ice in a tall hi-ball glass.

Garnish: Orange peel