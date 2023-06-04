World Environment Day: 5 Sustainable Cocktail Recipes

We live in a world that is consciously evolving and moving towards a sustainable lifestyle by adapting eco-friendly habits. If you are one of those hosting a party with eco-conscious attendees, then you may face a hurdle of accommodating their preferences.
Here are 5 easy yet unique cocktail recipes that are full proof to make your next house party a big hit with your eco conscious buddies. The ingredients used will not only elevate the flavor of your cocktails but are also easily available in your pantry, so you don’t have to go ingredient hunting.
These cocktails are diligently curated by Yangdup Lama and Disha Mankikar, Mixologists, Diageo to tantalize your tastebuds.
Get ready to pick your favourite gins, whiskies and vodka and indulge in these delightful, eco-friendly cocktail recipes that exemplify the harmony between indulgence and sustainability. Let’s toast to a greener future together this World Environment Day.
Recipes
EAST INDIA JULEP
Glassware: Hi-Ball Glass
Ingredients:
- Signature Premier Whisky -45ml
- Mint cordial - 10ml
- Fresh lime juice- 10 ml
- Soda - 90ml
Method: Muddled and built over ice in a tall hi-ball glass. Garnish with kaffir lime leaf
Garnish: Kaffir lime leaves - 3 numbers (Gondoraj Lime – 3 chunks)
SIGNATURE CUMIN SOUR
Glassware: Tall Glass
Ingredients:
- Signature Premier Whisky -60ml
- Roasted Cumin Cordial – 15ml
- Aromatic Bitters- 3 drops
- Fresh Lime juice – 15ml
- Vegan Foamer/Egg White – 3 Drops/1 number
Method: Shaken with ice and served straight or on the rocks
SALTY BAY
Ingredients:
- Signature Premier Whisky -45ml
- Himalayan Pink Salt & Palm Candy Syrup – 10ml
- Bay Leaf Water – 30ml
- Lime Juice – 10ml
Method: Shaken with ice and served straight.
ESPRESSO MARTINI
Glassware: Martini
Ingredients:
- Smirnoff Vodka-60ml
- Espresso- 45ml
- Sugar Syrup- 20ml
Method: Shaken with ice and served straight.
Garnish: Coffee Beans
OLEO IT IS !
Glassware: Highball
Ingredients:
- Gordons London Dry Gin-60ml
- Oleo Saccharum-20ml
- Tonic water-top up
Method: built over ice in a tall hi-ball glass.
Garnish: Orange peel