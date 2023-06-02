World Environment Day: Top 5 Eco-Friendly Self-Care Products to Try Under Rs 1200

Being one of the fastest-going sectors, the beauty industry sadly impacts the environment in various ways. However, in recent years, there has been a growing awareness and effort within the industry to minimize its environmental footprint and promote sustainability. With the rising concerns, people and brands are becoming more conscious about their choices and offerings. Being at the receiving end, consumers play a significant role in choosing what is best for nature.

This Environment Day, you can do your bit by adopting organic products that are good for the environment and works wonders for your skin. Here, we bring you top natural and eco-friendly products induced with organic ingredients to try out.

Lotus Botanicals Vitamin C Skin Brightening MatteFLUID Sunscreen | Price: 548 /-

This Vitamin C Skin Brightening MatteFLUID Sunscreen is truly effective when worn with SPF. Sunscreen is a potent blend of Vitamin C + SPF 50 which brightens the skin and prevents skin tanning, dark spots, pigmentation and photoaging caused by UV rays. A powerhouse ingredient, Vitamin C is well-known for its skin-brightening benefits. It fades spots, scars and pigmentation. It is a potent antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals created in the skin due to oxidative stress. It aids in skin’s natural cell regeneration. It also helps recover skin and reduces redness either caused by sensitivity, overexposure to the sun or inflammatory skin disorders. It refreshes, energises and radiates the skin. Another powerful ingredient in the Lotus Botanicals Vitamin C sunscreen SPF 50 is the grapefruit. Being a citrus fruit is rich in Vitamin C. The extracts of this fruit impart compelling skin brightening and smooth ending benefits to this sunscreen lotion. Regular usage of this product can revive and rejuvenate your skin and help you get that flawless radiant complexion in addition to protection from sun damage.

Brillare Mahabhringraj Oil| Price: 495/-

Billare Mahabhringraj Oil is a 100% natural hair & scalp oil made from ayurvedic Kshirpak Vidhi (without milk) for thicker, fuller, vibrant-looking hair and a healthy, clear scalp. It helps to reduce hair fall, dandruff, and premature greying of hair. The oil strengthens the hair from the roots and gives thicker, fuller, and healthy-looking hair.

Kama Ayurveda Eladi Hydrating Face Cream | Price: 1145/-

Eladi Hydrating Face Cream is a 97.5% Natural and Rich face cream. Its Ayurveda- inspired formula makes it a must-have cream that nourishes the skin and helps to repair the skin barriers. With ingredients like Costus, Cardamom & Aloe Vera, this rich face cream helps hydrate & soften skin naturally, by keeping skin soft & revitalized, this cream helps maintain skin elasticity & reduce signs of aging.

Grapefruit & Lavender Organic Deodorant Cream |Juicy Chemistry| Price: 599/-

Juicy Chemistry’s Grapefruit & Lavender Organic Deodorant cream is an organic, cruelty-free & veg deodorant with a lightweight blend of natural deodorizers and nourishing oils that helps neutralize body odor and keeps you feeling fresh for long hours. Its light and fast-absorbing formula helps improve skin tone, texture, and tonicity. This organic deodorant leaves no residue on the skin and prevents the clogging of sweat ducts.

Mamaearth Vitamin C Day Cream| Price: 599/-

Mamaearth Vitamin C Day Cream is a Cruelty-Free day cream with SPF 20 for skin Illumination. This Mamaearth Cream brightens your skin naturally and reduces signs of aging. This cream is lightweight, provides hydration, and gives your face a natural glow. Enriched with Niacinamide and antioxidants, it fights photoaging and free-radical damage, and repairs skin cells to reveal healthy and radiant skin. This Mamaearth Vitamin C day face cream has no harmful chemicals and is suitable for all skin types.